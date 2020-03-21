The unthinkable happened Thursday when North Platte High School students lost the rest of their school year — and all the activities and memories that go with it — to COVID-19.
Alan Hirschfeld and Abbie Pack want to help make up in time for one of them: prom.
The owner and manager of Hirschfeld’s in downtown North Platte are offering to stage proms later this year — depending on when health officials give an all-clear — for students at schools forced to cancel them.
They’d do it at Harbor Lights, the wedding venue and meeting place near Lake Maloney that does steady business without many folks knowing Hirschfeld and Pack run it, too.
Pack, who announced their offer in a Friday morning post on the Hirschfeld’s Prom Shoppe Facebook page, said she and Hirschfeld started thinking about it last week when schools began shutting down.
North Platte’s oldest continuing retail business sponsored a “Prom for All” event March 1 at which girls who couldn’t afford prom dresses could get a donated dress for free.
Friday’s offer extends that idea, Pack said.
“Prom is an event everyone deserves to have, a memory everyone deserves to make,” she told The Telegraph later Friday.
“We did our (earlier) event because we didn’t want the dress to be the hurdle. Now we don’t want the venue to be the hurdle. Frankly, once this is over, prom will be more meaningful than they can ever imagine.”
It’s also a way for other businesses that cater to proms to perhaps avoid completely losing a year’s prom business, Pack said.
“As small businesses, we have to work together to survive” the economic impact of COVID-19, she said. “It’d just be selfish of us to withhold this option when we have the ability to offer this.”
Pack said Hirschfeld’s is still working out details and isn’t ready for parents to call about rescheduled proms.
But here’s how it would generally work, according to Hirschfeld’s Facebook post:
» Hirschfeld’s would probably charge a small ticket fee at the door. Otherwise, the business will provide all the decorations, setup, cleanup and DJ service by Night Sounds Entertainment at Harbor Lights — all at no cost to any participating school.
» For a school to get on the list, it must officially cancel its prom. Hirschfeld’s then will reach out to the school for details on activities, event rules and attendance estimates. It’ll enforce whatever rules the school sets.
» Hirschfeld’s will ask the school for one of its employees or one parent to be its contact person for its Harbor Lights prom.
» That contact person would then be able to coordinate other local pre-event meetings and parent volunteers. He or she also would tell Hirschfeld’s if the school or community already has alternate prom plans.
» Participating schools can have their prom dinners and “grand marches” (if they do those) in the outdoor garden at Harbor Lights.
» Hirschfeld’s will provide supervision for each prom but must have enough parent volunteers to help — at least one parent for every 15 students.
» Harbor Lights proms will have to be scheduled around other events already set for the venue. Hirschfeld’s provides tuxedo rental services to about 20 schools, Pack said.
» If Hirschfeld’s decides Harbor Lights isn’t big enough for a given prom, it’ll help find a large enough venue but still provide the decorations, services and DJ.
» Hirschfeld’s will announce when it’s ready to take reservations. Prom parent organizations can decide in the meantime whether they want to take advantage.
Pack said she hopes the knowledge that a prom still could happen will help students like those at NPHS who abruptly lost all their end-of-year activities.
“I think kids need to know the community hasn’t forgotten them, that they aren’t just stuck at home,” she said.
As for other lost spring school activities, “obviously I hope our little reach-out and act of kindness will inspire others.”
