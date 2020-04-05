Hirschfeld’s Clothing Store survived many difficult situations through it’s more than 100-year history in North Platte and Abbie Pack, manager, said this pandemic won’t bring them down either.
The business made it through two world wars, the 1918 pandemic and the Great Depression and now is working its way through COVID-19. Pack said the prom season may not be happening for the seniors but at least the Prom Shoppe’s “Senior Salute” project will give them some love.
“In this time you have to see how your business can impact the community and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Pack said. “Right now is not the time for us to sell stuff, but it’s also not a time for us to shut down either.”
Pack said the objective is to not only recognize the seniors, but in this time of social distancing it will give folks a chance to either drive or walk by the store to see the students’ faces.
“You have to rethink how you look at things and just do what you can to make the community better,” Pack said. “I can’t be a nurse and save someone’s life, but I can make some high schooler’s day and it doesn’t take a lot of effort on our part, just thinking outside the box beyond the fact that we sell clothes.”
The store, Pack said, is more than just about selling clothes.
“If that’s all I thought this store was about,” Pack said, “then we would have locked the doors a few weeks ago.”
She said it goes back to the history of the store.
“I can only imagine what they had to do when World War II started, or the other things they went through,” Pack said. “They obviously did something because we’re still here today. I’m not about to do nothing and just crumble.”
Pack said North Platte High School seniors will have the first display beginning next week. She said seniors can send their photos via Messenger to her on the store’s Facebook page at facebook.com/promshoppe and they will take care of printing the photos and putting them on display at no charge.
The schedule for the area schools will be posted on the shop’s Facebook page as well.
