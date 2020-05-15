Honoring front line workers

Cedrick Bayudan, RN, right, an operating room employee at Great Plains Health, receives gifts in a drive-thru celebration of Hospital Week Thursday at Great Plains Health. Employees handed out gifts and yard signs from the HERO Club and GPH Human Resources department to front line workers to honor them for the care they have provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.
