A man was arrested Thursday night after what the Nebraska State Patrol called a "law enforcement situation" on Interstate 80 between Hershey and North Platte.

The man was arrested shortly after 9 p.m., more than two and a half hours after law enforcement was called to the scene.

During the situation, traffic is was diverted from I-80 eastbound onto U.S. Highway 30 through Hershey into North Platte.

Law enforcement was called to the scene at around 6:30 p.m.

The story will be updated when more information is made available.