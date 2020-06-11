A man was arrested Thursday night after more than two hours of negotiations with law enforcement in an incident that started with a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release, troopers responded to a report of an erratic driver on I-80 near mile marker 153 around 6:30 p.m. CT.
Troopers were able to make a traffic stop near mile marker 168 but the driver refused to comply with the troopers commands, according to the release.
Traffic on I-80 was closed to eastbound traffic as a precautionary move while additional troopers arrived on the scene.
The traffic was diverted onto U.S. Highway 30 through Hershey into North Platte.
Negotiators with the NSP got the driver to exit his vehicle shortly after 9 p.m.
He was taken into custody without further incident and I-80 was reopened.
