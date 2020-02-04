If the Legislature were to pass a bill heard in committee Monday, state laws on underage vaping and tobacco use would match what North Platte leaders enacted last month.
But the other question debated by city leaders — whether to match Congress’ recent decision to set a 21-year-old minimum age — drew nary a peep during Monday’s General Affairs Committee hearing.
State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango introduced Legislative Bill 862, which would extend the state’s 19-year-old minimum age to buy and use tobacco and vaping products to cover their possession as well.
If passed, teens would face the same court fine of up to $100 for possessing those products as they do for buying and using them.
Committee members and testifiers debated for nearly 90 minutes over whether that would make more teens think twice about vaping.
“By putting this standard in (state) statute, we avoid creating a patchwork of rules” and work “to prevent kids from becoming lifelong smokers,” Hughes said in presenting his bill.
On the other hand, the measure adds another minor-in-possession violation to haunt young people as adults, said Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha.
“This seems to be a school issue, and I hate to start criminalizing school issues, because that record stays with you forever,” Wayne said.
LB 862’s enactment would continue a race among local, state and federal lawmakers to respond to e-cigarettes’ popularity among young people after a nationwide rash of vaping-related injuries and deaths.
The bill as written would not raise Nebraska’s minimum age of 19 — which took effect in two stages as 2019 ended — to match the 21-year-old federal age to buy tobacco or vaping products enacted before Christmas.
But by outlawing their possession as well as purchase and use by those under 19, LB 862 would take a step written by North Platte police into the ordinance the City Council adopted Jan. 7.
That measure also requires local retailers of tobacco and vaping products to complete a police-approved “responsible tobacco sales training course,” a step absent from state law and Hughes’ bill.
Although North Platte’s ordinance stopped short of setting a 21-year-old minimum purchase age, many local retailers are enforcing that higher age in light of the new federal law.
LB 862 supporters told stories Monday about educators’ struggles with in-school vaping similar to those told when the council debated North Platte’s ordinance Dec. 3.
“Tobacco’s always been an issue in schools, (but) vaping has become very prominent,” lobbyist Kyle McGowan said on behalf of statewide groups representing school boards, administrators and rural schools.
Those groups, which asked Hughes to introduce LB 862, want to protect student health through “more consequences than spending some time after school or possibly having an in-school suspension,” he said.
Waverly High School Principal Megan Myers said she has seen “a pretty steep incline” in vaping among freshmen and sophomores.
Several of her students wound up in hospitals after vaping oils with high concentrations of THC, the active chemical in marijuana, she said.
“We have students who avoid certain bathrooms because it’s the ‘vaping bathroom,’” Myers said. “But when we post adults in there, some other bathroom becomes the ‘vaping bathroom.’”
Police school resource officers can’t do much under current law because “if you haven’t seen them use it, it’s not a crime,” said Bobby Truhe, a Lincoln lawyer specializing in education law.
Wayne asked him why students using alcohol and drugs often face criminal charges while some involved in assaults almost never face a penalty.
Educators are legally required to report every potential violation they see to law enforcement, Truhe replied. But because prosecutors have discretion on filing charges, “some county attorneys will say, ‘I don’t want to hear about every fight.’”
Lobbyists for Nebraska retailers, convenience stores and vaping dealers took a neutral position, saying they want to protect their markets for adults but also don’t want to encourage early nicotine addiction.
Kathy Siefken, representing retailers and grocery stores, endorsed an amendment worked out with Hughes to allow employees younger than 19 to check out and carry out vaping products for adult buyers.
Rural convenience stores otherwise “wouldn’t be able to sell those items” because they rely on teens to help staff their stores, Siefken said.
Despite skepticism about some aspects of LB 862 from the neutral testifiers, the only declared opposition came from American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network lobbyist Nick Faustman.
Despite the known connection between smoking and lung cancer, he said, the cancer society has long opposed anti-smoking “PUP laws” (possession, use and purchase) as outdated and ineffective.
Nicotine addicts are “less likely to seek that service if they’re going to be hit with a misdemeanor” for doing so, Faustman said.
Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood pinned the key reason for vaping’s spread among young people on “the invisible retailer”: online sales and how-to videos tempting youths to vape many hazardous liquids.
“What I worry about is: How do we stop this if we don’t hold the people who are accountable (truly) accountable?” Blood said.
