Illuminate the class of 2020: Area schools joining ‘Be the Light’ campaign

The simple act of turning on the lights at Bauer Field likely hasn’t ever generated a response like the one that was heard Friday night.
There was no game being played on the turf field underneath the light poles or athletes competing on the track inside the North Platte High School stadium, it didn’t matter.
The illumination which began at 8:20 p.m., or 20:20 in military time, was a nod to this year’s graduating class who haven’t been able to complete the spring semester in the building due to the coronavirus pandemic.
North Platte was among the latest group of schools to participate in “Be the Light,” a movement that has swept across the state and nation over the past month.
The lights remained on at Bauer Field for 20 minutes as spectators cheered and honked horns throughout. A line of vehicles circled the school parking lot while others just remained parked in the lot.
A North Platte Public School District media release earlier this week stated that the lighting will be continued on Friday nights. The school will participate in the short ceremony through May 8.
“We are so proud of this senior class,” said Scott Siegel, the principal at North Platte High School wrote in an email. “With the school closure, we are even more impressed with their qualities as individuals and as a whole class. Like a parent that leaves the porch lights on for their children, we are leaving the lights on to show that we care about and miss our seniors.”
North Platte sophomore Mason Carter was at the school in support of his older brother, Jackson, who will graduate this year
“It’s important to me because my brother is a senior,” Carter said.
North Platte is not the only area school that carries that sentiment.
Gothenburg and Hershey High Schools plan to light up their respective football fields on Monday night.
“Participating in the ‘Be the Light’ campaign is an awesome tribute to the entire Class of 2020 at Gothenburg High School,” Gothenburg activities director Marc Mroczek wrote in an email. “We truly appreciate everything they have done and accomplished here and we wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.”
Brady High School will do the same lighting on April 24.
“In the big picture it’s just a small gesture that we have decided to do to continue to show our students and seniors that we care about them, and miss them,” Brady High School activities director Andy Seamann wrote in an email.
Ryan Jones, the activities director at Maxwell High School, said the idea will be presented during Monday’s school board meeting.
“We plan to do this in the future,” Jones wrote in an email.
