A 24-year-old Colorado man, one of two suspects charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Imperial woman, has waived his extradition to Nebraska.
After a hearing Friday morning in Larimer County Court in Fort Collins, Colorado, a representative of the court clerk’s office confirmed that Kevin S. German was being transported back to Nebraska.
The extradition waiver comes three days after Keonna N. Carter, 22, of Taylorsville, Utah, did the same in Larimer County Court.
German, of Colorado Springs, and Carter are both accused of killing Annika Swanson last month after holding her and another woman captive for three days in a home near Enders, just outside of Imperial.
The two also face charges of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, kidnapping, first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats and third-degree assault.
German and Carter, who are being held without bail, are both scheduled for appearances in Chase County Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday, along with Russell T. Mann, 43, of Enders, who faces a pair of charges of being an accessory to a felony.
Mann is being held on $200,000 bail, which was reduced by $50,000 of the initial amount set Nov. 26. He must pay 10% — $20,000 — to be freed.
According to court documents, Mann allowed his house to be used to hold the two women.
Authorities found Swanson’s body on Nov. 24 at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe in a rural area near Imperial,
The 22-year-old was last seen at a Wauneta business where she worked, according to court records. Her father reported her missing on Nov. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.