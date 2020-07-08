The city of Imperial has received a state award for two major nonprofit housing projects.
Imperial was the 3rd Congressional District winner of the second annual Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Award, announced Tuesday.
The first Imperial project used NAHTF funding to fill a large gap in the local housing inventory by constructing 15 homes, including five speculative units, eight low-income rental units and two market-rate units. The second project constructed five more rental units targeting households at or below 120% of the area median income, plus one speculative unit for homeownership. The Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness, in collaboration with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, has announced this year’s winners of the annual Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund Award.
Named after the NAHTF grant program — which is administered by DED on behalf of the state to promote quality, affordable housing across Nebraska — the award recognizes one project from each of the three congressional districts for the innovative use of NAHTF funds to achieve area housing objectives.
“This award is about recognizing the incredible work being performed each and every day by housing nonprofits across our state. It’s also about celebrating the vital impact of the Trust Fund, as well as other state and federal resources, that make affordable housing development possible,” NCHH Chair Ryan Durant said in a press release.
“It takes a special level of commitment, hard work, resource management and collaboration to solve community housing challenges,” he said. “But the results are tangible in terms of how they impact individuals, families and entire communities. Congratulations to this year’s awardees, and thanks to all who continue to do this important work on behalf of the people of Nebraska.”
“The NAHTF is an absolutely essential resource for promoting quality, affordable housing that is accessible to the workforce and everyday families across Nebraska,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “It is also vital to growing and enhancing our communities, enabling us to support activities that range from building or improving individual homes to rehabilitating entire neighborhoods. We wish to congratulate this year’s NAHTF Award winners for their well-planned, impactful projects; for serving their communities; and for advancing our shared vision to grow Nebraska.”
The other winners this year were:
» 1st Congressional District — Neighbor-Works Northeast Nebraska for its longstanding Purchase-Rehabilitation-Resale program, which has restored and sold over 640 homes on behalf of low- and moderate-income families in 28 communities since 1996.
» 2nd Congressional District — Holy Name Housing Development Corp. for transforming a vacant lot into 18 quality affordable housing units for low-income seniors and people with disabilities.
