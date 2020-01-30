Inaugural Buffalo Bill Brawl National Open boxing tournament set for this summer

A three-day boxing tournament, expected to draw hundreds of competitors, is scheduled in North Platte this summer.
The Buffalo Bill Brawl National Open Boxing tournament will be held at the D&N Event Center from July 31 through Aug. 2. Sanctioned by USA Boxing, the tournament is open to amateur competitors, who are either in novice or elite classes, from the ages between 8 and 40-years-old in numerous weight divisions.
Registration for the event opened on Thursday and there is a $25 entry fee per competitor.
The North Platte Area Sports Commission has been working with USA Boxing and the Nebraska Local Boxing Committee on the sanctioning of the event for nearly a year.
“The Buffalo Bill Brawl National Open Boxing Tournament is exactly the kind of event that North Platte is perfectly suited for,” North Platte / Lincoln County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Lisa Burke said in a media release on the event. “The Nebraska Local Boxing Committee wants a central location where competitors from Omaha, Lincoln and Kansas City can face boxers from Denver, Cheyenne and Rapid City. North Platte is that location, and can be that location for many other sports.”
The North Platte Area Sports Commission estimates that the event will bring an economic impact of more than $350,000 over the three days through lodging, retail, food and beverages.
Those who are interested can register online at playnorthplatte.com/bbbrawl or can also call Samantha Geisler, the local event coordinator at 308-221-6865. Geisler can also be reached through email at sgeisler@playnorthplatte.com.
Potential competitors can contact Nate Walenta, the tournament director, at 402-890-4836 or through email at nemesisboxing@hotmail.com.
The weigh-ins and competition draw will be held on July 31 at the Best Western Plus in North Platte.
The tournament will take place in two sessions on Aug. 1 and one on Aug. 2, with the championship rounds coming on the afternoon on the final day. The winners of each bracket will receive a custom leather belt and title of Buffalo Bill Brawl champion while the runner-up receives a trophy.
