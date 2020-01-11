Lincoln County’s two newest commissioners and two North Platte school board incumbents are among the newest official candidates in this year’s local elections.
Appointed Commissioners Walt Johnson (District 4) and Jerry Woodruff (District 5) have joined 35-year District 1 Commissioner Joe Hewgley in entering the May 12 County Board Republican primary.
It will be the first election test for Johnson and Woodruff, appointed in December 2018 by a three-member panel of county officials after voters expanded the County Board from three to five members.
Johnson, 16600 N. Johnson Road, represents Sutherland, much of northwest and western North Platte and the northwest part of the county.
Woodruff, 8182 S. Moran Canyon Road, represents Maxwell, southern and southeast North Platte and the county’s southeastern portion.
The three County Board seats are the only Lincoln County posts up for election this year. The county’s separately elected offices will appear on the 2022 ballot, along with the District 2 and 3 commissioners’ seats.
The primary for North Platte school board gained its first candidates this week when incumbents Skip Altig (Ward 1) and Matthew Pederson (Ward 3) filed for re-election.
Altig, 2221 West E St., was appointed to the board in 2015 and was unopposed a year later for a four-year term. Pederson, 807 Clearwater Court, was unopposed for his first school board term in 2016.
No one has yet filed for the Ward 2 school board seat, currently held by two-term member Mike Morrell, the board’s current president.
Though three people have announced their candidacy for North Platte mayor, only businessman Lonnie Parsons — the most recent to announce — had filed papers to enter the race as of Friday.
Great Plains Health executive Brandon Kelliher and two-term Councilman Andrew Lee both announced their candidacy for mayor last fall. Incumbent Dwight Livingston said this week he won’t seek a third term.
Kelliher will file his registration papers at 10 a.m. Monday at the county courthouse in North Platte, his campaign announced Friday afternoon.
Former city Planning Commission Chairman Pete Volz remained the only official City Council candidate as of Friday. Volz, now a Board of Adjustment member, is seeking the Ward 2 seat currently held by Glenn Petersen.
Also on this year’s ballot will be the council seats held by appointed Councilman Jim Backenstose (Ward 1), Lee (Ward 3) and one-term Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf (Ward 4).
Alan Erickson, vice chairman of the North Platte Airport Authority, currently is the only candidate for two open six-year terms on the five-member board. David Walsh holds the other open seat.
