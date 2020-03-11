A dozen women from local businesses are in the mix for a hot-pink hard hat as a reward for their fundraising efforts for the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.
The hat is the crown in the Ms. Habitat competition which will be awarded to the person who raises the most money for the organization.
The winner will be announced April 4 during a ceremony at the Holiday Inn Express. Tickets can be purchased from any Ms. Habitat contestant.
“There is a talent portion and an evening gown one along with a question-and-answer session,” said Dalene Skates, the executive director of the North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity. “It’s like what you would see at a regular pageant, but it’s all tongue-in-cheek.”
Each candidate has the goal of raising $5,000 through the campaign, which ends March 30.
Last year, the competition raised $37,865.
“Everybody likes having goals to shoot for,” Skates said. “Whether they make it or not is neither here nor there. It’s about being an ambassador for Habitat and helping us raise money to build a house.
“In the past we have had contestants who have met or exceeded that goal, but even if (a contestant) raises only $100, every penny goes toward a house. We’re grateful for every dollar that is raised.”
Lisa Citta, an investigator for the North Platte Police Department, won last year by raising $10,646.78 as Ms. Law and Order.
It was the first year that all candidates were women, after two competitions in which a field of men competed for the Mr. Habitat title.
Each contestant has a link to a donation page with their profile on npahfh.org.
The candidates, who began their efforts for the most part in early January, have developed creative fundraising tactics along the way. Those included rounding-up sales at their business for donations, making flower deliveries on Valentine’s Day and a fundraiser at a local tattoo parlor at which portions of sales were donated.
One event will occur this weekend. Ms. Designer Ashley Miller is holding a Habitat for Humanity cornhole tournament on Saturday in the Beef Barn at Lincoln County Fairgrounds.
Here is a look at the 12 Ms. Habitat candidates:
» Jeni Neighbors, Ms. Health Care: Neighbors is a registered nurse and a certified diabetes educator. She provides diabetes education to both the inpatient and outpatient populations at Great Plains Health.
She said she participated in the Ms. Habitat competition to push herself out of her comfort zone, to meet people and have fun.
» Emily Collins, Ms. Manager: Collins has been the manager of the Platte River Mall since April 2019.
Collins says of her involvement with the competition, “I am so happy to be able to help out this amazing organization. Habitat for Humanity truly gives back to this community and I’m committed to helping them.”
» Denise Wiese, Ms. Banking: Wiese has been in the financial field in a variety of roles over the past 17 years and currently is the vice president of Sandhills State Bank.
Wiese became a contestant because she feels “it is important to give back to the community and build an uplifting future for our families.”
» Kira Kautz, Ms. Veterinarian: Kautz took over ownership of the Westfield Small Animal Clinic in 2016 and been a veterinarian at the facility for nine years.
Kautz said she could not be more proud, humbled, elated and excited with her involvement to align herself with Habitat for Humanity.
» Bradee Schuett, Ms. Groomer: Schuett owns Diamond in the Ruff Grooming. She wanted to become involved with Habitat for Humanity because she believes “that every family deserves not just a place to live, but a place to call home.”
» Lori Hansen, Ms. Finance: Hansen has owned and operated Midwest Family Financial with her husband, Jason. for the past four years.
She also is the organizer of the North Platte Buddy Ball program that allows children with disabilities to play baseball alongside their peers in the summer.
» Gina King, Ms. Business: King has owned A Cut Above Salon & Spa for the last 24 years.
She said the involvement with the competition was an easy one as a recent recipient of a Habitat of Humanity was someone close to her.
» Ashley Miller, Ms. Designer: Miller has been a designer for Carhart Kitchen and Bath for six years. She also has worked on a number of Habitat for Humanity houses.
Miller said that Habitat for Humanity is “more than just building a house for a family. It is supporting the foundation of our community.”
» Jennie Cabrera, Ms. Popcorn: Cabrera is the owner of Pop Corner, a family-run business in North Platte since 1985.
» Katie Rupp, Ms. Fitness: Rupp, a Colorado native, is a real estate agent at Gateway Realty and the membership coordinator at Nebraska Athletic Club.
Rupp is a former competitor in strong-woman contests and spent five years as a personal trainer.
» Taylor Salas, Ms. Real Estate: Salas is a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker Preferred Group.
Salas said she understands the importance of home and a place for someone to call their own. She said her involvement with Habitat for Humanity is to make sure others experiences that dream for themselves.
» Megan Duckworth, Ms. Media: Duckworth has worked as a marketing representative for The North Platte Telegraph for the past year.
Duckworth said she wanted to be involved with Habitat for Humanity to do “something new and give back to the community.”
