Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY AS LOW AS ONE QUARTER MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...LINCOLN, FRONTIER, LOGAN, LOUP, BLAINE, WHEELER, GARFIELD AND CUSTER COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITY OVER SHORT DISTANCES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&