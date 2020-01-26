It’s an Honor Band life for me

Retired Hershey High School band director Lori Evans leads the 2020 North Platte Middle School Honor Band in a medley from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies Saturday at North Platte High School. Some 80 band students from 17 regional schools practiced throughout the morning and early afternoon before the final concert. Schools represented were Adams Middle School in North Platte, Anselmo-Merna, Arnold, Arthur County, Bertrand, Brady, Callaway, Cambridge, Creek Valley, Dundy County-Stratton, Hyannis, Kearney Catholic, Paxton, Sandhills, Twin Loup, Sutherland and Wallace.