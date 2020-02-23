‘It touched my heart’: North Platte Rotarians take multipurpose trip to Africa

Bob Mayber of North Platte said the joy on the faces of Kenyan children “knocked me silly” during a recent mission trip to Kenya.
Rotarians Mayber and Dr. Kim Baxter, a North Platte optometrist, recently returned from a multipurpose trip to the Kenyan villages of Kakamega and Shikunga in east Africa.
The men not only brought eyeglasses with them, but also visited the Kakamega Community Hospital where a Rotary global grant has been used to upgrade the neonatal unit. The purchase and installation of a water pump, bedding and mattresses with money raised by McDaid Elementary students further lifted the spirits of children in Shikunga.
Mayber said he had never taken a trip like this before and said it was life-changing.
“The trip absolutely affected me, it knocked me silly,” Mayber said, choking up. “I probably cried every day over there. It had a very high impact on me.”
One mother walked over two miles with her son who has spina bifida.
“I’m going to say he was probably 7 or 8 years old,” Mayber said. “Somehow or another they had made it about two miles to come to the clinic for the eye check.”
The team of doctors who collaborated on the eye clinic took care of the boy and gave him glasses.
“Then it was a question of how is he going to get home,” Mayber said. “You can imagine if you’ve seen people with spina bifida, they can hardly walk, and he had it pretty bad.”
Mayber decided to pay for a taxi ride for them.
“We gave the lady what would have been 1,000 shillings, which is $10, basically, American,” Mayber said. “She came back before they left and said it’s only 500 to take the taxi.”
The woman tried to give back the money, but Mayber told her to keep it.
“It touched my heart, it got me,” he said.
Baxter said the team examined over 1,000 patients, adults and children.
“There were quite a few orphans and we provided glasses for nearly half of them,” Baxter said. “We had a really good team of 15 people that all had important roles to play — four doctors, a few opticians and optical assistants and other helpers.”
He said the team was very efficient and got a lot done in the short time they had.
Mayber said there were some lighter moments at the eye clinics.
“When we were at the schools with the older children, I think I’d call it social pressure with the desire to have glasses,” Mayber said. “We had several of the kids step up and they couldn’t read the top line. Under those circumstances, they couldn’t even see the wall.”
What they were after was just getting a pair of glasses.
“So the opticians are over there are standing by the person and I’m pointing to the letters on the wall,” Mayber said. “(The kids would say) nope, can’t see that top one, can’t see the next line, can’t hardly see anything.”
He said the opticians would go through the lenses and have the kids try different combinations.
“They’re not really seeing any improvement,” Mayber said. “So he figures out this person really just wants glasses and he goes to the zero, it’s kind of what I call the ‘placebo lens’ — puts it up there and they can easily read line five.”
Baxter said Kenya is special to him because his son Craig, who died in 2016, was a major part of the motivation to get something done at the hospital. The pair had observed the hospital and its lack of modern equipment and facilities on their trip together in 2012. Baxter has now completed three trips to this area of Kenya.
“When we got ready to leave there to come home, Craig said, ‘Dad, we gotta come back here. These people really need us,’” Baxter said. “So that stuck in my head, especially after he passed. I thought this is what he does want, and if he were still alive he’d be leading the charge on this and I’d be his sidekick. I want my son’s spirit and memory to remain.”
Mayber said the tour of the hospital was inspiring.
“It was primarily a trip for eye care with a follow-up on our Rotary project with the hospital,” Mayber said. “We were able to tour the hospital and see the results of the project that was done in 2017-18.”
Mayber said Rotary global grant projects must be sustainable in the long term, and follow-up is required.
“It’s all going real well,” Mayber said. “To see a bright and clean neonatal facility with nine incubators serving 4 million people, versus the one incubator they had before Kim got involved, was just really gratifying. The hard numbers are that the mortality rate has dropped significantly at that hospital.”
The current trip also included visits to several orphanage schools founded by Kakamega Rotary Club leader Alice Atemo.
Mayber will be the Rotary District 5630 governor beginning in July 2021.
“Going on this trip gives me a story to tell when I go visit my 31 clubs,” Mayber said.
