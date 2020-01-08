January Prairie Arts Center display highlights ‘Life in Nebraska’

Artistic documentation of “Life in Nebraska” will be presented at a show of the same name through the end of January at the Prairie Arts Center.
David and Kristine Gale, who recently moved back to North Platte, have collected art reflecting the lifestyle and history of the state. The works were produced in the 20th and 21st centuries in a variety of styles including American art/regionalism, modern art/abstract expressionism and contemporary art.
“The Gale collection features expressions of freedom, community, isolation, decay — and most of all — hope for the future,” David Gale said. “It presents a variety of color and media for contemplation, including traditional oil on canvas, pastel, gouache and watercolor, graphite and crayon drawings, lithographs, mezzotint and silkscreen, acrylic on canvas, ceramics and photographs.”
PAC Executive Director Holly Carlini said it’s a beautiful collection.
“The collection is in their residence and part of it is housed at the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney,” Carlini said. “They were gracious enough to share the exhibit with us.”
Carlini said the collection showcases life in Nebraska.
“Not just the land, but its people and artists,” Carlini said. “It really gives you a walk from as early as the 1900s to present day.”
The art features Nebraska artists or artists who are connected to Nebraska. One such work is a crayon drawing on paper by Robert Henri from 1910 titled “Girl with Embroidery Hoop.” He was born in Cincinnati in 1865 and came to Dawson County at the age of 8.
His father, John J. Cozad, founded the town of Cozad in 1873.
The exhibit will be on display in the Prairie Arts Center’s Main Gallery through Jan. 31. Hours at the PAC are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
