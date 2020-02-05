Jaws of Life used to free woman trapped in vehicle

North Platte firefighters forced open a door with the Jaws of Life tool to free a woman who was trapped in the front passenger seat of a Honda CR-V.
The automobile was involved in a two-car accident at the intersection of West F and South Elm streets on Wednesday morning. North Platte Police Officer Josh Rose said no major injuries were suffered by the occupants of either vehicle.
The crash involved a blue Honda CR-V and a red Ford Explorer.
“The red SUV was traveling westbound on F Street and the blue SUV was coming north on Elm,” Rose said. “They just didn’t see each other and the red SUV hit the other SUV on the front passenger side.”
Rose said air bags deployed in the Honda CR-V, and both front seat and back seat passengers were wearing seat belts when he arrived. Because both drivers were out of the vehicles when Rose arrived, he was not sure whether they were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Damage was extensive to both vehicles, although the driver of the Honda was able to drive her vehicle home.
“There are no controls either direction,” Rose said of the intersection, and speed was not a factor in the crash.
