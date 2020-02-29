Jim Hawks receives LEAD award from League of Nebraska Municipalities

Retiring North Platte City Administrator Jim Hawks received the League of Nebraska Municipalities’ highest award at the league’s midwinter conference Monday and Tuesday in Lincoln.
Hawks, who will retire May 1, became the eighth recipient of the league’s LEAD Award and the first from North Platte, said league communications director Lynn Marienau.
North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston, the league’s current president, presented Hawks with the award. Hawks’ wife, Janelle, was also present.
The award plaque cites Hawks’ “years of dedicated service to the City of North Platte” and his commitment to the league’s mission “to empower cities and villages across the state.”
Marienau said the LEAD Award, the name of which stands for “Leadership, Excellence, Action and Dedication,” was last given in 2013 to former York City Administrator Jack Vavra.
Hawks, a Lexington native, is a former Lincoln County surveyor and highway superintendent. He joined the city as Municipal Light & Water director in 2003, becoming city administrator a year later.
His career featured the gradual reversal of a 1979 federal ruling requiring property owners between the Platte River’s two branches to buy federal flood insurance. The last of a series of flood-plain map changes took effect this month.
The Buffalo Bill South Extension project, extending South Buffalo Bill Avenue across the South Platte River and Interstate 80, also was finished in 2011 during Hawks’ tenure.
Hawks is the current vice chairman of the League Association of Risk Management, the organization’s self-insurance pool for member cities and villages.
He has often spoken at league conferences and has served on the league’s Larger Cities Legislative Committee, according to a league press release.
