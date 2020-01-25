Outgoing North Platte City Administrator Jim Hawks was elected 2020 chairman of the Nebraska Highway Commission at the panel’s monthly meeting Friday in Lincoln.
Hawks represents District 6 on the eight-member commission, which oversees the activities of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The district covers all or parts of 14 counties.
Gov. Pete Ricketts reappointed Hawks earlier this month to a full six-year term on the Highway Commission, Hawks said Friday.
The governor first appointed him in 2017 to finish the term of former North Platte resident Ron Books, who resigned to move to Colorado.
Hawks, a former Lincoln County highway superintendent and surveyor, will retire May 1 after 16 years as North Platte city administrator.
He was in Lincoln this week for legislative confirmation hearings for new terms on the highway panel and the Nebraska Environmental Quality Council, on which he has represented city governments.
He also is a member of the State Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors, to which Ricketts recently reappointed him for another five-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.