More than 40,000 individuals in Nebraska have filed unemployment claims over the past two weeks due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy.
That has flooded the state’s unemployment claims center in Lincoln. The typical wait time to speak to a claims agent on the phone is around two hours, according to Josh Hanson, a Department of Labor regional manager.
That volume has led to the roughly dozen job centers across the state handling callback requests from individuals who are seeking information.
“We’re handling anywhere from between 5,000 to 10,000 calls on a daily basis,” Hanson said during an informational unemployment webinar Thursday morning hosted by the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. “That is where a majority of our responsibilities is right now, returning calls to people who have been waiting several days to find out what is going on with their unemployment claims.”
Hanson provided information and answered questions from local business representatives and the public. He covered both layoff unemployment procedures and short-term compensation for employees whose hours are reduced due to the pandemic.
Last week, 24,572 initial unemployment claims were filed across the state, an increase of more than 8,800 from the previous week.
Just two weeks ago only 799 claims were filed in Nebraska.
The hardest-hit industries initially have been in hospitality and food services. Those accounted for 6,040 of the 15,568 claims for the week that ended on March 21.
Hanson said unemployment claims are taking about 21 days to process given the number of individuals who have filed this month for either unemployment or short-term compensation.
“It could take a little bit longer than that, but (the state) is trying to get the claims adjudicated and get people their first payment within that 21 days from the time they opened their claim,” Hanson said.
The state has waived the standard waiting week for claims adjudication along with the job search requirements.
Hanson said the job centers are still open and individuals can use the computers in the facilities. No more than 10 people can be in a building at a time under coronavirus-related safety guidelines.
“Our focus is on doing callbacks or answering unemployment questions, but we will have staff available to walk (people) through the process as much as possible,” Hanson said. “We are asking that people do contact our local offices before coming in.”
