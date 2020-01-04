Joe Hewgley, Nebraska’s second-ranking county board member in continuous service, will seek a ninth full term as a Lincoln County commissioner.
The North Platte architect and two-time Nebraska Association of County Officials president recently filed to keep the District 1 County Board seat he first gained by appointment nearly 35 years ago.
“I guess as long as I can still do the job and enjoy it, I’ll stick around a little bit” if his district’s voters so choose, said Hewgley, 71, of 1002 Deerwood Drive.
He said he’s well past the surprise illness that felled him soon after his last election. An infection set in after Hewgley had a hip replaced in November 2016, forcing him to miss several County Board meetings.
“I’m feeling great,” he said. “Had it not been (that way), I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing.”
Hewgley, a Republican, is the first candidate to file for any of the three open County Board seats on the May 12 primary and Nov. 3 general election ballots.
This year’s elections also will fill the board’s District 4 and 5 seats, respectively held by appointed Commissioners Walt Johnson and Jerry Woodruff, for the first time since voters expanded the board in November 2018 from three members to five.
Incumbent officeholders have until Feb. 18 to file for the primary, even if they plan to seek a different office. Other candidates have until March 2 to file.
Hewgley, a 1966 North Platte High School graduate, received his bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1973.
After working for several North Platte architectural and construction firms, he founded Joseph R. Hewgley & Associates in 1985. He remains principal architect of his firm, which has North Platte and Scottsbluff offices.
A three-member panel of county officials appointed Hewgley July 15, 1985, to replace resigned District 1 Commissioner Bill Hord. A similar panel appointed Johnson and Woodruff in December 2018.
District 1 voters chose Hewgley for a full four-year term in 1988 and every four years since. The district includes southwest North Platte neighborhoods north of the South Platte River, plus rural areas immediately west of the city.
Hewgley said his agenda of “being a good fiscal steward of the (taxpayer) dollars and being positive for growth” hasn’t changed much in 35 years.
“When I started in here, I really didn’t have an agenda,” he said. “I’m glad we’re in a nice justice facility,” meaning the Lincoln County Detention Center that replaced an older jail in 2011 and will be expanded this year.
Hewgley has served as County Board chairman several times over the years, most recently in 2019. With four other commissioners to take turns now, he won’t be chairman “for several years, hopefully,” he said.
