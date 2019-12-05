Kids decorate cookies, participate in crafts at North Platte Community College’s Santa’s Workshop

Jayden Thomas gives Santa Claus’ suit an upgrade to orange, the four-year-old’s favorite color, as he works on a picture during Santa’s Workshop Wednesday night in the McDonald-Belton building on the North Platte Community College campus. The workshop for kids was organized by the NPCC’s Student Life department and admission was a canned food item for the school’s food pantry. The event included a vist with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, games and coloring projects.