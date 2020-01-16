Korean War veteran 'overwhelmed' with Quilt of Valor gift

The Quilt of Valor awarded to veteran Leland “Bud” Warner on Tuesday morning is meant to be used, said Chris Reinert, leader of the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group.
Reinert, Vicki O’Neill and Earleen McNare presented Warner with the beautifully crafted quilt. Warner’s wife, Illa, hosted a gathering to celebrate the event that was a surprise to Bud.
Warner served for five years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
“I think this is the greatest honor I’ve ever had,” Warner said. “It just overwhelms me. My time in the service, I felt, was an honor to serve my country and I’m glad that I did that.”
Reinert said the quilts are presented to service members touched by war.
“We have volunteer quilters all across the United States who make these quilts for this mission,” Reinert said.
She said since 2003, the organization has made and awarded 242,485 quilts nationally to active military and veterans.
“I think in the state of Nebraska since 2003, we’ve given 750 quilts,” Reinert said. “It is not a charity quilt. Our quilts are awarded, not just handed out like you would hand a magazine or a leaflet.”
Warner said he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do after he graduated from high school. He grew up in Moorefield, which is about 50 miles south of North Platte.
“I went to school there until my sophomore year when they closed the school,” Warner said. “Then I finished in Farnam where I graduated in 1947.”
After working several different jobs, he went to work for the Nebraska Department of Roads in McCook.
“The naval recruiting officer lived in the apartment below me,” Warner said. “I decided to join the Navy.”
He did his training at the naval station in San Diego before being assigned to a cruiser and finally to the USS Valley Forge, an aircraft carrier. Warner said there were about 3,600 people on the ship when fully staffed.
“We went to different ports including Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines and Hong Kong, China,” Warner said. “On our way back to the Philippines, we were going to replenish and go to Australia, but that’s when the Korean War started.”
The ship was sent north instead of south, and Warner said the first strike by the ship was on July 3, 1950.
After discharge in 1953, Warner worked in sales including 22 years for Del Monte Foods. He followed that with 22 years as a sales representative for KRVN Radio in Lexington.
Bud and Illa were married in 1983, and between them they have seven children, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
