North Platte’s regular debating points about tax increment financing — with a COVID-19 twist thrown in — burst forth Tuesday as the Planning Commission debated the first steps toward approving another TIF project.
The flashpoint this time was less about the expected outcome — more single-family homes on vacant land — than its reliance on 24 neighboring Sugarberry Road homes barely old enough to meet Nebraska’s “substandard and blighted” legal standard.
The City Council will decide after a public hearing next Tuesday whether the 80.79-acre tract qualifies to be added to the one-fourth of North Platte now eligible for TIF projects.
The Planning Commission recommended that step Tuesday, but its 7-2 vote reflected re-energized criticism led by a trio that could form a solid anti-TIF council bloc if city voters so decide in the Nov. 3 election.
Ward 4 City Councilman Ed Rieker, who consistently votes against TIF projects, was joined Tuesday by council candidates Mark Woods and Donna Tryon, regular TIF critics at past city meetings before filing for office.
Woods led incumbent Councilman Lawrence Ostendorf in the May 12 primary for the other Ward 4 seat. Both will square off again in November, when Tryon faces incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Jim Backenstose.
They echoed Rieker’s statement that he was “ideologically opposed” to TIF and mocked the idea that vacant land or homes valued well into six figures can be reasonably called “substandard and blighted.”
“They’re all fine homes” on and around Sugarberry Road, said Woods, owner and operator of Mark’s Flooring. “They’re well kept up.”
The 24 Sugarberry Road homes also average 39.5 years in age, said Keith Marvin of David City, whose Marvin Planning Associates did the TIF eligibility study on behalf of Wilk Builders LLC of North Platte.
When rounded up to 40 years old, he said, they would qualify the entire tract under one of 13 possible criteria that Nebraska’s TIF law sets forth.
Only one of those 13 needs to be satisfied, Marvin said, but the vacant land west of South Lakeview wouldn’t satisfy the other 12 without the Sugarberry Road homes.
They were “surgically brought in” to qualify the tract, Marvin said. “I will tell you it’s not the first time I’ve done it and it won’t be the last time I will do it. When you’re doing some of this (work), you do what you have to do.”
If homes 40 years old make an area TIF-eligible, “I would think most of the houses in North Platte would qualify for substandard and blighted in that case,” Tryon replied.
“I feel like the TIF program has been abused in the past.”
Wilk Builders owner Daren Wilkinson told the Planning Commission he ultimately wants to build 18 homes, with an estimated value of $250,000 to $350,000, on the southern end of the vacant land owned by Willis Rothemeyer.
He won Rothemeyer’s consent to seek TIF status for the whole tract, he said, to help North Platte meet future housing needs but also to compete with new-home and apartment projects that have won TIF assistance since late 2018.
“I feel that the project is not economically viable without TIF financing,” Wilkinson said. “I feel like the city has already set the precedent with the other TIF projects that have been approved in the past couple of years.”
TIF critics also brought up the COVID-19 crisis and its likely city fiscal impact in restating their belief that every TIF project denies tax dollars to local governments and drives up property taxes for everyone.
“I know we hear the argument that it’s not going to cost the city anything,” Rieker said. But if developers built projects without TIF, “the money that the city would receive over this 15-year period of time ... would necessarily go to pay for the upkeep on the rest of the streets in town.”
“To me, it’s just something that North Platte doesn’t need to deal with right now because of the pandemic and not knowing the revenues we’re going to have as a city,” Tryon said.
Under TIF, taxes generated by the increase in a property’s taxable value are set aside for up to 15 years. That money goes to reimburse the developer for TIF-eligible costs, usually involving installation of streets and utilities.
City officials and TIF advocates stress that local governments receive the same tax income from the property that they did before the project started. That lasts until all eligible costs are repaid or the 15-year clock expires, whichever comes first.
Many TIF projects in North Platte paid off those costs early, meaning local governments reaped higher taxes sooner than expected, according to city figures. But a few couldn’t make up all eligible costs before the 15-year clock expired
Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., reiterated the latter point to the Planning Commission Tuesday.
With TIF, “you’re not taking away anything that already exists” regarding tax revenues, Person said. “This is all new development, and the entire burden lays with that developer to perform. That’s what it’s all about.”
Without TIF, Person said, Nebraska cities lack incentives enabling housing developers to build single-family homes for prices more affordable for the young professionals North Platte and other cities hope to attract.
In response to a question from Rieker, Person said the chamber’s Shot in the Arm housing incentives were funded by the city’s Quality Growth Fund, state workforce housing grants and non-public funds from chamber members and Great Plains Health.
Tryon said the city would do better to help the city’s owners of older homes rehabilitate them. A Telegraph study in March found 57.4% of all North Platte single-family homes or duplexes were built in or before 1960.
“If TIF funds were to be used, I would rather see them in an area that’s really and truly blighted and substandard to make North Platte more pleasing to the eye when someone drives through,” she said.
The North Platte-Lincoln County December 2018 housing study, also done by Marvin Planning Associates, called for substantial efforts both in building new homes and rehabilitating older ones.
Legislative Bill 1021, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, would target the latter need.
His “microTIF” bill would enable individual property tax refunds — also drawn from increased taxable values — for property owners who repair, rehabilitate or replace older homes and buildings in TIF-eligible areas.
LB 1021 was awaiting advancement to the full Legislature when the 2020 session was suspended by the COVID-19 outbreak. Lawmakers tentatively plan to return July 20 to complete the 60-day session.
