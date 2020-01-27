Law enforcement agencies are seeking information on a North Platte teenager, who has been missing for the past 10 days.
Jeremiah Cryar, 17, was last seen wearing a red & black plaid shirt, blue jeans and tan boots on Jan. 16.
Cryar is listed at 5-feet, 9 inches and 122 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a scar by his left eye.
Those with information can contact the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789, or the Nebraska Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-877-441-5678 or 402-479-4086.
