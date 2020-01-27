Weather Alert

LIGHT SNOW WILL BE LIKELY TONIGHT ACROSS THE EASTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE, CENTRAL AND WESTERN SANDHILLS AND SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA. SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM A DUSTING ALONG A LINE FROM SARGENT TO VALENTINE, UP TO 2 INCHES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA. WINDS WILL BE FAIRLY LIGHT TONIGHT, SO BLOWING SNOW IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A HAZARD WITH THIS SYSTEM. TRAVEL MAY BE IMPACTED LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING AS SOME ROADWAYS MAY BECOME SNOW PACKED. PERSONS PLANNING TRAVEL LATE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING, SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND STATEMENTS.