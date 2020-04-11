The lowering of requirements and red tape allowed Lazy RW Distillery to take on the task of making hand sanitizer to aid in the fight against COVID-19.
Owners Todd Roe and his dad Bill, were invited by the state and federal regulating agencies to join the fray and produce the product using the equipment they normally use to distill their popular whiskey.
“They just said, here’s how to do it, we want you guys to help,” Roe said. “You have the ability, here’s the know-how, get it done. If you want to help, help.”
The prices to purchase the sanitizer are through the roof, Roe said, but they are selling their product for what they have into it.
“It’s unreal what is being charged for this stuff,” Roe said. “Dad and I just made the commitment and said, what do we have in it, what’s our hard cost, how do we make sure we’re covering our hind end and keep our guys hired, keep them employed and make enough that it’s worth it.”
The product has been flying out of the distillery daily, Roe said.
“The other day I made 300 bottles and they were gone in less than 2½ hours,” Roe said. “Yesterday alone I got 91 phone calls and 64 messages and texts combined so I just started this list.”
He said the preferred method for requesting product is by text message at 308-530-0600.
“I’m really focusing on small businesses, health care professionals, first responders, patrolmen, officers, friends, family and the elderly as much as I can,” Roe said. “Those are the people in the front line with the biggest risk factors. I’d love to sit here and say I’ll make one for anybody that wants one, but it’s not a possibility.”
Initially, Roe said he thought using the leftover product from their regular runs would suffice.
“We call it our ‘grog,’” Roe said. “It’s our spent stuff that we don’t use for product, but it’s still high enough alcohol content for the hand sanitizer.”
With the demand, however, he said they are using everything they distill.
“The good stuff, the bad stuff, if it gets us to the proof we need for the hand sanitizer, we’re using it,” Roe said. “I’m proud to say even our bad stuff is pretty good, it’s just not to the par we wanted in one of our flavored alcohols that we provide.”
The requirements for the hand sanitizer from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are 60% alcohol content.
Roe said they just purchased a new, larger still a short time ago.
“We’ve had it but we just had never brought it in line because we were going to wait to use it for the summer push when alcohol sales go up,” Roe said. “That’s when we have a hard time keeping up, but with this hand sanitizer deal, it just made sense to get it in line and get it operational.”
He said he can do twice the amount he used to do in one day in one run.
“I’m still running twice a day, but with the big still I’m making four times the amount I used to make,” Roe said. “I’m trying to make enough for hand sanitizer and maintain the orders I’m getting for my regular stuff as well.”
Roe said he is focusing on the hand sanitizer because that’s the need right now.
“But I don’t want the shelves to run out on my stuff, my bread and butter that allows me to do this for a living,” Roe said.
