Leadership Lincoln County makes donation to Cody Elementary

A community donation has added two new appliances at the Cody Elementary School that will benefit students starting this school year.
The Leadership Lincoln County group donated a check for $5,200 to school officials on Tuesday afternoon to cover the installation fees for a washer and dryer in the building.
The cost of the appliances was covered by Doug and Kathy Dolan of Karl’s along with Team Vieyra from Gateway Realty
“We just appreciate that Leadership Lincoln (County) thought of Cody Elementary in helping provide our students the best educational experience we can,” Cody Elementary Principal Tami Eshleman said.
It was one of two fundraising projects that the leadership group conducted for the district in the past year. The 27-member team, comprising individuals from area businesses, also raised funds to purchase food wagons for the school district.
The leadership group completed the 10-month program that is run through the North Platte Area Chamber of Commerce & Development Corp. and received their certificates in a short ceremony at the D&N Center on Tuesday.
The leadership group started the fundraiser this past winter, and Taco John’s in North Platte was one of the major sponsors. The store donated 20% of one day’s sales to the cause.
Eshleman said the washer and dryer will ensure that clean clothes are available for students during the school day.
“Going into next year, it can be very important with how we are addressing hygiene,” Eshleman said. “In terms of sanitizing, it is another resource that we have in the school.”
Eshleman said the washer and dryer will be placed in the staff break room, located in the building’s former entryway.
The hookups have been installed and the school is awaiting delivery of the appliances.
