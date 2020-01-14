The Lincoln County commissioners completed annual procedures on Monday, appointing members to boards and committees for 2020.
Appointments were unchanged from 2019 for entities such as the Economic Development Task Force, North Platte Economic Development Corp., Drug Task Force and committees under Lincoln County departments. The commissioners serve on numerous boards and committees throughout the county.
The board once again appointed The Telegraph as the official newspaper to publish the county’s legal notices in 2020. Publisher Dee Klein and Julie Murrish, lead customer service representative for the paper, presented to the commissioners reasons for continuing to select The Telegraph in this capacity. The commissioners also:
» Adopted a resolution authorizing the county treasurer to invest funds for 2020.
» Authorized County Treasurer Shelli Franzen to relocate the Real Estate Division back to its former office space. The office had been moved into the Motor Vehicle Division by the former county treasurer, Lorie Koertner. “When I heard the proposal originally, I thought a lot of the rationale made sense with me,” commissioner Kent Weems said. “I’ll vote for this but want to say, let’s not do this again. Office space is precious.”
» Approved special designated liquor permits submitted by Good Life on the Bricks for two events, one Jan. 30 at Lincoln County Fairgrounds for a Habitat for Humanity fundraiser and the other Feb. 15 at Harbor Lights for a BLET Flatrock Auxiliary No. 8 fundraiser.
» Continued two items for consideration at the Jan. 20 meeting: department head appointments and setting of salaries for those positions.
» Declared the county’s approximately 20 tons of scrap iron in the Lincoln County Roads Department to be surplus property as unusable or obsolete.
» Approved the value of the scrap iron at $70 per ton and approved the sale to Alter Metals at that price.
» Approved a resolution to give Weems authority to vote for the dissolution of the West Central Weed Management Area. Weems said a better configuration would partner the county with Keith and Dawson counties because they align better with the Platte Valley Weed Management Area.
