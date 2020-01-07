The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday selected Bill Henry as chairman and Kent Weems as vice-chairman for 2020.
As is the custom, the two were also appointed as chairman and vice chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Equalization.
The board authorized the chairman to sign closing documents for $4.7 million in limited tax county building bonds in regards to the Lincoln County Detention Center expansion project. DA Davidson Cos. is the financial firm the county hired to procure the bonds.
The county starts with a premium of $297,434 because of the timing of procuring the bonds. Fees of $58,750 mean a net of $4,938,684 will be deposited in a special account for the project. The total project cost is estimated to be $5.1 million, and the difference between the bond and the overall total is to come from the inheritance tax fund.
The board authorized the chairman to sign the contract with Adams Construction Co. for the South River Road project. In a previous meeting on Nov. 19, Adams said it would finish the project by May 1, pending any weather delays.
A replat combining two lots at 19582 S. Sea St. at Jeffrey Lake was approved.
A public hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 concerning continuing to elect the county surveyor. A state law enacted in 2014 requires a public hearing and subsequent resolution to continue the current election process. County Clerk Becky Rossell said the board has until Feb. 1 to finish the process.
