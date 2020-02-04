After an extended discussion Monday, the Lincoln County commissioners tentatively accepted schematic drawings for the Lincoln County Detention Center project.
Tom Werblow, who is representing the county on the project, will look over the documents and the item will be up for final approval at the Feb. 10 meeting. The commissioners wanted to give Werblow enough time to analyze the drawings before making a final decision.
Dan Rowe of TreanorHL, the architectural company that is designing the project, walked the board through the drawings, explaining options available.
Board Chairman Bill Henry said the board would act quickly on approving the drawings, “but we won’t act until we’re satisfied we’re going the right way.” He then asked about the project timetable.
“I think the thing to keep in mind here for the timetable we’re trying to shoot for is to make sure we get a good bid environment and that we beat the fall construction schedule for getting foundations and footings in,” Rowe said. “That’s the most important part of this. We were looking at a June-July bid environment.”
He said the design development phase should take no more than 45 days.
“Upon your approval, we will have five or six weeks at most to get design development (done),” Rowe said.
Commissioner Joe Hewgley, speaking as an individual and not as a commissioner, said the project is about two weeks behind schedule and asked Rowe about the impact should the board wait a week to approve the documents.
“This is a very straightforward building, we’re adding on to an existing building so I’m not really worried about missing that window of June-July,” Rowe said. “If you want to take a week to get approval, I have no issue with that.”
Rowe said at this point TreanorHL is in good shape to hit the original schedule.
“Your approval of this stage is probably more important than approval of any other stages,” Rowe said. “I think this intent is the biggest impact (the county) as an owner and you, Sheriff (Jerome Kramer), as a user of the building, will be able to have.
“Because it is our intention to move forward with this, changes later to layout and ‘I’d like to have this moved and changed’ from here start to get a little expensive.”
Werblow said he should be able to analyze the documents in a couple of days. The motion was then made to tentatively accept the schematic drawings pending Werblow’s assessment.
The South River Road project was discussed at length due to some confusion on fence replacement.
Attorney Brock Wurl and Chase Dodson, farm manager for Char-Long-Mar, represented the landowner during the discussion.
Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said when he viewed information from the engineers, the 3,247-foot length for a new fence didn’t seem correct. Dodson and he came up with 5,333 feet.
“It appears there may be a little bit of a misunderstanding in regards to what appears in the contract,” Woodruff said.
Wurl said his understanding was that the fence would be moved to the southern border of the county’s right of way.
“That was going to be for the entire length of South River Road along our client’s property,” Wurl said. “Our understanding was the (fence would be moved) not just along the washout portion, but from Buffalo Bill all the way to the west edge.”
Hewgley said that was also his understanding of what had been negotiated.
The discussion continued about providing two access points to allow haying equipment to enter the property.
The commissioners discussed installing culverts, but it is not yet known whether they will be needed. County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell was instructed to advise the commissioners of the best course of action when that stage of the project is reached.
In other action, the commissioners:
» Declared scrap pickup trucks as surplus property and approved the sale in the amount of approximately $640.
» Declared a 1966 CAT motor-grader with a Roanoke mower surplus property and approved selling the equipment for approximately $4,700.
» Scheduled presentation of the one and six-year road plan for 10 a.m. Feb. 24.
» Set 9:30 a.m. Feb. 24 to receive bids for up to four pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
» Received documents explaining and clarifying last week’s proposal to amend county zoning regulations concerning wind energy projects. No changes were made to the amendments, but County Planner Judy Clark said she felt the explanation was necessary to make sure the commissioners understand exactly what the amendments would change.
