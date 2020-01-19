The Lincoln County commissioners will have a long agenda to work through when they meet on Tuesday. The meeting is a day later than usual because of Martin Luther King Day on Monday.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
The board will consider appointments for the following department heads for 2020, which was continued from last week: noxious weed superintendent, highway superintendent, emergency management director and veterans services officer.
The commissioners will also consider setting the salaries for said department heads effective retroactively Jan. 16.
In other action, the board will:
» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a proposal with Control Masters for a touchscreen/PLC integration upgrade at the Lincoln County Law Enforcement Center.
» Consider special designated liquor permits submitted by Pals Brewing Company for the cornhole league at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, and a special designated liquor permit submitted by North Platte Jaycees for a fundraiser at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Livestock Barn on March 7.
» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the right-of-way permit submitted by Dawson Public Power District.
» Receive and order filed the Condition of the Treasury of Lincoln County, Nebraska, from July 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019.
» Conduct a public hearing concerning continuing to elect the county surveyor and consider a resolution following the public hearing.
» Consider Lincoln County being the fiscal agent for all 11 hazmat teams in the state of Nebraska
» Consider entering into an access and utility easement agreement granting Dawson Public Power District an electrical easement across the Lincoln County Department of Roads Brady Shop.
» Consider allowing the county attorney to maintain a petty cash fund of $1,000, an increase from $500.
» Consider establishing an account for the Lincoln County Drug Board to accept deposits of federal forfeiture funds so that such funds can be immediately transferred to the county treasurer’s federal fund account.
» Hear the 2019 Detention Center report by Sheriff Jerome Kramer.
» Consider giving Mainelli Wagner & Associates Inc. permission to stake out the right-of-way property line regarding the South River Road Project.
