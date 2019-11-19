Lincoln County formalizes contract with TreanhorHL Inc. for architectural services on jail project

Following an hourlong discussion, the Lincoln County commissioners voted to enter into an agreement with TreanorHL Inc. for professional architecture services for the addition to the Lincoln County Jail.
The questions concerning the contract centered on costs for the company’s services. Eventually, Dan Rowe, TreanorHL representative in the negotiations agreed to drop the company’s fee from 10% to 9.5% of the estimated construction costs. Vice Chairman Bill Henry conducted the discussion on the TreanorHL agreement.
The cost estimate is $5.1 million. The bond issue is set at $4.7 million with the other $400,000 proposed to be coming from the Inheritance Tax Fund.
Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright spoke with the commissioners before a phone call discussion with Rowe.
“When I looked at the cost figures, they have the architecture expenses at 9.5% and in the contract it says 10%, so you might want to talk to him about that,” Wright said. “They’ve been very cooperative, but those are just some things that came to my mind that you might want to chat about so at least you guys know what you’re (getting into).”
Commissioner Kent Weems began the discussion among the commissioners.
“When we talk about the original costs, I have two concerns,” Weems said. “I want the sheriff to get what he wants because we’re spending a lot of money, so I want this to be what it should be.
“At the same time, I don’t want to start at the top end of the pay scale, if you want to put it that way, and then have to give in to automatically assume we’re going to have to dip into those inheritance tax dollars, which we use for other things.”
Weems suggested that when the board discussed the project with Treanor, he would like to see if the cost of the project could be stepped back a little bit without compromising the quality of the construction.
“I was involved in a school expansion project many years ago and there is a built-in motive to spend more money because of the way (the architect) is paid,” Weems said. “I get that, but I’m a little bit cynical and I want to guard against that.
“I don’t want to start at $5.1 million and end up at $6 million. I’d rather start at $4.4 (million), if we’re not short-changing the project.”
He said the county doesn’t want to build a substandard building.
“But with the scope of the money we’re spending, it’s pretty easy to drop another half million dollars in this thing so fast it would make our head spin,” Weems said.
Board Chairman Joe Hewgley, who was speaking as a citizen and not as a member of the board, agreed the conversation Weems suggested was very good to have. Hewgley, a professional architect, has recused himself from the matter because his North Platte firm might represent TreanorHL onsite.
When Rowe came on the phone, Weems and Wright asked about the two different amounts for the firm’s fee.
“The preliminary cost summary was listed at 9.5% and when we speak with the board, they love that 9.5% because it will help cover the costs in addition to this,” Wright said. “I think the board would love 9.5%.”
Rowe said the 9.5% was in the preliminary cost estimates. Wright and Weems continued to push Rowe on lowering the cost to the 9.5%. At the end of the discussion, Rowe agreed to the suggestion and the contract was changed.
Rowe also explained, in answer to Weems’ question about cutting costs, that it would be very difficult to do because of a number of factors, including finding labor to do the actual construction.
The vote to approve the contract was unanimous and Treanor will begin putting together the project.
Bids for the South River Road reconstruction project were opened. and the commissioners voted to accept a bid from Adams Construction Co. of Arapahoe for $171,086.77. Four bids were submitted with highest from Myers Construction of Broken Bow coming in at $361,709.16, the second from BFB Construction of Curtis at $307,450,63 and the third from an Oakley, Kansas, company at $258,899.98.
The Adams bid said the company would finish the project by May 1, 2020, weather permitting. The commissioners voted 5-0 to accept the bid.
The commissioners also:
» Accepted a bid of $422,175 for three used CAT motor graders from Nebraska Machinery Co. on a 4-1 vote, with Weems voting no.
» Accepted a bid of $62,000 for one used tractor for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.
» Acknowledged the receipt of a proposal amending the 2005 Amendment to the Lincoln County General Assistance and Medical Assistance Program Regulations/Standards and set a public hearing for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 9.
» Approved an agreement with the USDA Wildlife Services for aerial operations program for pest control, such as coyotes.
