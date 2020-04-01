Wednesday afternoon, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners issued a number of frequently asked questions to help people during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The most frequently asked question, a press release said: Is the courthouse open?
“The courthouse is currently closed to the public until further notice to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus to our employees and the public,” it said. “Please take precautionary measures as directed by the CDC.”
Below are more frequently asked questions that the board has received.
1. How can I get an early voting ballot? Please do not call the Courthouse. All registered voters will be receiving a postcard in the mail. The card must be signed and returned to the County Clerk’s office before a ballot will be mailed to you. You can send the signed card through the mailor drop it in the dropbox.
The governor’s executive order extends the expiration date for all driver’s licenses, CDLs, state IDs and vehicle titling and registrations due to expire on or after March 1, 2020, until 30 days after the order is lifted.
2. My driver’s license is going to expire, what do I do? You can renew online at dmv.nebraska.gov.
3. How do I renew my car registration? You can renew online at dmv.nebraska.gov.
4. How can I register to vote? ne.gov/go/ner2vote.
5. How can I pay my real estate and property taxes and get a receipt? You can pay by either dropping your payment in the dropbox requesting a receipt or pay online nebraskataxesonline.us.
6. When will the courthouse open to the public? The board is monitoring the outbreak and will remain closed to public until further notice.
7. How can I pay a fine? nebraska.gov and click on “Courts.”
8. I have a court date, what do I do? If you have an attorney call them, if you don’t wait until closer to your court date to call and ask for County or District Court.
9. Where is the dropbox? The drop box is located in the parking lot of the Lincoln County Detention Center at 302 N. Jeffers St., near the Children’s Museum. Enter the parking lot on Third Street and turn right. Put everything in a secure envelope and address it to the desired county office. The drop box is weatherproof, tamper resistant and is located in a monitored parking area for security. No postage is necessary. The drop box will be checked several times a day by authorized personnel.
