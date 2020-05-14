Lincoln County posts highest primary voter turnout since 2006, most by mail-in; as state sets primary record

Lincoln County voters have registered their highest primary election turnout since 2006, an unexpected result inadvertently aided by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Unofficial results Tuesday showed 9,641 ballots cast, less than 2,000 less than the record 11,478 in May 1992 when North Platte voters were deciding whether to authorize Iron Eagle Golf Course.
Even so, voters in the county — who responded strongly to encouragement to vote by mail in the worldwide pandemic — helped to fuel an unprecedented statewide primary turnout.
A total of 471,434 Nebraskans had cast ballots by the time the polls closed Tuesday, smashing the previous primary record of 413,015 in May 1972, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.
Lincoln County’s turnout, representing 40.8% of the county’s 23,616 registered voters, trailed the 2006 total of 10,308 votes cast by just 667 votes.
Pending official totals Thursday from the county’s canvassing board, the 2020 primary turnout ranks No. 7 all-time, according to county and state records.
Though two County Board seats and the North Platte mayor’s race were on the ballot, most voters had little to settle beyond expressing their preferences in primaries for president and both houses of Congress.
County Clerk Becky Rossell said her office received 7,999 completed mail-in ballots, 86.2% of the record 9,279 requested as county voters sought ways to avoid unnecessary exposure to the novel coronavirus.
As COVID-19 “directed health measures” limiting public gatherings took hold across the state, Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen urged Nebraskans to take the mail-in option.
Rossell’s office sent out 21,000 early-voting application postcards March 31. All the encouragement toward mail-in voting worked, with only 1,680 ballots cast in person Tuesday, she said.
“It was a very long day,” she said after Tuesday night’s last set of results was posted online. “We expected it was going to be slow.”
In-person polling in North Platte was condensed into the D&N Event Center and the Berean Church. Other than Hall precinct, which voted at the church, all other rural precincts held their voting at their usual locations.
Rossell said 49 ballots remain to be considered Thursday by the canvassing board, all “provisional” ballots from voters whose addresses or personal information didn’t match the information on their registrations.
Mail-in voting made for unusually quiet polling places elsewhere in west central Nebraska, based on unofficial election night reports on their websites.
Keith County reported 1,816 mail-in votes, 74.4% of the county’s overall vote. Early voting accounted for 80% to 86% of all votes cast in Blaine, Frontier, Hayes, Hitchcock and Thomas counties.
Thomas County Clerk Lorissa Hartman said all but 54 of her county’s 323 votes Tuesday were cast early. By comparison, only 83 early ballots were completed in 2016 and 59 in 2018.
Thomas County’s turnout was 38.2% and 43.5% respectively those years, but it ballooned to 65.7% this year even with only two local races — neither of which eliminated any candidates — beyond the presidential and congressional primaries.
“The polls were very slow” Tuesday, Hartman said. “The majority of voters seemed to like the mail-in process and encouraged me to go with all-mail elections” in the future, as did her poll workers.
Rossell thanked all Lincoln County’s volunteer poll workers and other elected county officials who pitched in at the courthouse after the live polls closed.
She offered special thanks to the Nebraska National Guard, deployed by Ricketts in several counties Tuesday to help ensure that voters and poll workers alike could do their parts as safely as possible.
Guard members, who wore civilian clothes, “went to every polling site in the county, as far as we could see,” Rossell said.
“The polling workers praised them. They cleaned up the booths, (and) anything we needed them to do, we asked them to do.”
