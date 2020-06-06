Lincoln County Raceway plans June 13 start for 6-race season

It would be nearing about halfway through the short-track schedule at the Lincoln County Raceway in a normal year.
Instead, crews at the track are preparing for a June 13 season opener after months of uncertainty with a shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Late Friday afternoon first-year race track promoter David Craft was at the raceway working with his sons — David Jr. and Joey — hanging signs, building grills and doing other maintenance projects. Craft admitted there was a time around the end of April or early May when he felt there would not be a racing season at all.
“Certainly that was a concern,” Craft said, “but we were just going to keep working to get this place ready.”
Craft said he got the go-ahead Monday from the Lincoln County Ag Society board to open the raceway to competition under the state’s directed health measures.
Under the guidelines, attendance will be limited to 550 spectators or about 25% of the grandstand’s capacity.
“As a first-year promoter I’m a little nervous because I don’t know how limiting capacity is going to affect the business,” Craft said. “but at the same time, I’m happy to get (the season) underway. I’m also anxious to see what the next steps are in terms of opening it more.”
Families of up to six people can sit together with a 6-foot social distance in place between groups.
Craft said the approved seating areas with social distancing in mind will be marked off in the stands.
Drivers will be limited to a six-member race crew, and there will be a 6-foot distance between pit stalls as well.
There will be five car classes — the IMCA and sport modifieds as well as dwarf and stock cars and hobby stocks. The number of classes is less than a normal race event, which Craft said is due to the directed health measures, as well.
The track is allowed to have around 1,000 individuals, including spectators and race crews, on site under the raceway safety plan that was filed with the West Central District Health Department. Craft said there should also be around 20 raceway employees for the event.
He said face masks are not required for fans or race crews, but it’s a different story for raceway employees.
Craft said any employee who will have direct contact with the public will need to wear a mask. He said those individuals will also have their temperatures checked as they arrive at the site.
“(Safety) is the forefront with everything,” Craft said. “It’s not about the one race and it’s not about the one season. (The safety plan) is about the longevity of the process for the people and fans who are going to be out here. We don’t want to put anybody in danger.”
Craft said June 13 is the first of a six-race schedule that will end with the Labor Day Challenge Sept. 5-6.
The initial plan was to have the first of a nine-race schedule on April 24. But the raceway remained quiet over the past few months except for a pair of weekends in May in which drivers were allowed to test their cars. Five cars at a time were allowed to have a two-hour practice slot, and just a driver and crew member were permitted for each vehicle.
But Craft said he is ready for the cars to run in an actual competition at the raceway.
“We feel like we have done everything that we are supposed to do and are ready to go,” Craft said. “We are going to walk at first as it’s only 25% capacity (on June 13), but we are set.”
