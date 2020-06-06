Lincoln County Raceway plans June 13 start for 6-race season

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOUP...NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...EASTERN LOGAN...NORTHWESTERN CUSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM CDT... AT 330 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR GANDY, OR NEAR STAPLETON, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BROKEN BOW, ARNOLD, MERNA, ANSELMO, VICTORIA SPRINGS STATE RECREATION AREA, LILLIAN, LOGAN, MILBURN,AND GATES. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 245 AND 281. HIGHWAY 92 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 239 AND 273. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&