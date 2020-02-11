Lincoln County unveils machines to help disabled voters

When it comes to elections, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen says, Lincoln County has been ahead of the curve.
Evnen joined County Clerk Becky Rossell Monday in demonstrating two pieces of voting equipment — one of which the county bought on its own in 2016 — that will be implemented statewide by the May 12 primary.
The state has spent $9.5 million, Evnen said, so all 93 counties have the latest secure, paper-based ballot-counting and assistive voting equipment from Election Systems & Software of Omaha.
About half that figure will finish outfitting counties with ES&S’ DS850 vote tabulation machine, which Lincoln County bought for $108,000 and first used in the November 2016 general election.
The rest of the $9.5 million will provide each voting precinct in Lincoln County and statewide with an ES&S ExpressVote XL for disabled voters, Evnen said.
The state also will pay software licensing fees and repair and maintain every county’s ES&S equipment, said Evnen, elected in 2018 to succeed longtime secretary of state and former North Platte resident John Gale.
Though it’s all state of the art, he said, Nebraskans need to know two things about ES&S machines: They’re not networked, and they process only paper ballots.
“You can’t hack paper,” Evnen said. “It’s the most secure method of counting ballots, and we’ll continue to use paper ballots in the state of Nebraska as long as I have anything to say about it.”
He and Rossell said the DS850 records vote totals on an encrypted flash drive made by ES&S just for that machine.
The ES&S flash drive then is plugged into an election office computer that can read its results, said Rossell, who also serves as county election commissioner.
DS850 flash drives “are military-grade encrypted,” she said. “You can’t just buy a flash drive at the store and make it work.”
Evnen used ExpressVote to cast and print a completed dummy paper ballot, which is about half the size of the regular ballot but also can be counted with the DS850.
ExpressVote meets the standards of the 1990 Americans With Disabilities Act for use by voters facing various physical impairments, he said.
Its 32-inch touch screen enables many users to make and change choices before pushing the print button to complete their ballot.
Voters with vision problems, he said, can use a special pad to navigate through choices and headphones if they need the ballot read to them.
Brightly colored buttons help a visually impaired voter to move among choices. Each button also has a Braille label next to it so blind voters can do likewise, Evnen said.
Rossell said the DS850, which she turned on for a test run for reporters, reads and records results from ballots while sorting out write-in ballots and other ballots that need rechecking.
It can read backward-inserted ballots and ballots with creases, she and Evnen said, enabling it to handle mailed-in ballots like those in the approaching all-mail North Platte Public Schools vote.
Because the ES&S machines aren’t networked with any other computer, Evnen said, they can’t be accessed from outside by “foreign actors” trying to undermine Americans’ confidence in their election systems.
Voters should call their county clerk’s offices or the Secretary of State’s Office with any questions or concerns about local or statewide election security, Evnen said.
They also should know that nations such as Russia, China or Iran “don’t care whether the elections are correct or not,” he said.
“Be heads-up about this. Don’t fall prey to false information planted by foreign entities who seek to do us ill.”
