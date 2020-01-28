Lincoln man killed in Dawson County rollover, other victim in critical condition

A 33-year old Lincoln man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover late Sunday morning in Dawson County
Brendan Troutman was pronounced dead at the scene which happened at mile marker 239 on Interstate 80, according to a Dawson County Sheriff’s Office media release.
The other occupant in the vehicle, Tiya Troutman, 28, of Lincoln, was transported to Lexington Regional Hospital and later flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where she is listed in critical condition.
According to the release, a westbound 2001 Ford F-150 pickup entered the median, overcorrected, came back upon the roadway and rolled. Both occupants were then ejected from the vehicle.
The accident was reported at 11:37 a.m.
No seatbelts were in use, according to the release.
