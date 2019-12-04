Local food pantries lend helping hand

Dean Kurth jokes about a pending retirement as the director of the food pantry with Grace Ministries.
He has held that title for 14 years, or nearly half the total time the food bank has existed at the church in North Platte.
His talk of quitting soon is just that, because of a connection he has with the program.
“I’ve got a lot of stories about the people who come in for food,” Kurth said Tuesday afternoon. “Once someone has worked down there, they kind of get hooked. They feel so good in helping people get food and are anxious to come back again (and help).”
This past year the Grace Ministries site distributed a little more than 100,000 pounds of food.
“One day last week we got in over 6,000 pounds of food,” Kurth said. “It’s pretty unbelievable.”
Grace Ministries is just one of a handful of local food banks that people in need can turn to.
Here is a look at the programs in North Platte.
» Grace Ministries
The food bank, located at 114 East C St., operates from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the commodities are available to a individual or family once every 90 days.
There are two principal qualifications for people to receive service at the food bank: income guidelines and proof of Nebraska residency.
The eligible clients typically receive fruit and vegetables, meat, bread and butter, soup, pancake flour, and macaroni and cheese and cereal among the staples.
“We are especially sensitive to make sure there is food in there that kids can make,” Kurth said. “We feel that is important.”
Kurth said the food bank serves about 150 families a month and about 4,000 people a year. He added the food pantry has a staff of 40 volunteers.
» St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
The food pantry at 421 E. Third St. serves about 120 individuals or families each month. That number jumped to 147 in November, which is the high mark for this year.
Those interested in services need to establish eligibility in the office, which requires an identification. New clients can receive food for two consecutive months. After that, clients are eligible to receive food every 90 days.
The pantry is open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday each week.
The pantry will also provide delivery on a limited basis for clients who have mobility or accessibility issues.
The typical box for the clients includes Hamburger Helper, soup, ramen noodles, peanut butter, eggs, bread, rice and cereal among the staples.
Faye Plienis, who has been a volunteer at the pantry for seven years, said the need for services is pretty consistent throughout the year.
“We see about an average of 50 families per week,” Plienis said.
» Salvation Army
The Salvation Army’s food pantry, located at 1020 N. Adams Ave., runs from 9 to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday each week and also from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Those who are interested in services need to bring an identification card and a proof of Lincoln County residency on their initial visit.
Eligible patrons can visit the pantry once every 90 days. There also is a food distribution at 1 p.m. every Friday at which those in need can fill a bag or two with produce or other food available at the time.
The number of people seeking services at the Salvation Army typically climbs during this time of the year.
“It kind of varies,” said Margie Mosher, a new case manager/social worker at the Salvation Army. “We were busier (than normal) last week for Thanksgiving, and around the holidays we generally see a spike in the numbers.”
The Salvation Army is also running a food drive currently. The pantry is low on some staples, including peanut butter and jelly, pancake mix and syrup, canned vegetables and fruit, pasta and sauces, rice and juices.
» Community Action Partnership
The program is designed to provide food to senior citizens who are in need.
Donna Legas, the community services coordinator with Community Action Partnership, said seniors who meet income guidelines can receive commodities every other month.
Those who want to seek eligibility for the program can either visit the Community Action Partnership office at 901 E. 10th St. or call 308-532-3250.
The food distribution happens at five locations in North Platte: Autumn Park, South Oak Manor, Buffalo Bill Manor, Taborwood Townhomes and the First Presbyterian Church.
The clients receive meat, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, cheese, pasta or rice, milk, dry beans or peanut butter and fruit juice in the packages.
