GOSPER COUNTY — A 17-year-old Gosper County girl died and a 15-year-old girl was injured Wednesday afternoon when the ATV they were riding and a pickup truck collided in rural Gosper County.
The accident occurred on Road 415, a half mile north of Road 726,Sheriff Dennis Ocken said.
Allysha Fischer, 17, of rural Gosper County, and a 15-year-old McCook girl were riding the Yamaha ATV. Officials say the ATV was traveling east and entered Road 415 from a private driveway. The ATV was struck by a southbound Ford F-250 pickup driven by Chad Johnson, 48, of rural Cambridge.
Ocken said it has not yet been determined who was driving the ATV. A helmet was found, but it has not been determined if it was in use at the time, he said.
Fisher was pronounced dead on scene. The 15-year-old was first transported to Cambridge Hospital and later flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. No other details were provided about her injuries.
Ocken said alcohol or drugs did not appear to have been involved.
No citations were issued.
The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office, Arapahoe Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol.
