North Platte Planning Administrator Judy Clark and two Wyoming men have advanced to a second round of interviews to succeed retiring City Administrator Jim Hawks.
Clark, Matthew Kibbon of Cheyenne and Stephen P. McGrath of Casper will receive fresh interviews from a six-member selection committee, Mayor Dwight Livingston announced Wednesday.
The three were among 26 original applicants and eight who went through initial interviews last week, the mayor said.
Hawks, chief legal counsel Terry Waite, Council President Jim Nisley and Councilmen Glenn Petersen and Lawrence Ostendorf will again join Livingston in the interviews.
Livingston “cautioned each of the three individuals not to assume that this was a final list of candidates,” the mayor said in a press release.
With Hawks set to retire May 1, however, Livingston “hopes to conduct the second round of interviews in the immediate future,” he added.
Hawks said earlier this week that he would stay on for a time past his retirement date in case the eventual choice couldn’t start work for a while in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
