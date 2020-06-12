The Lincoln County Fair 4-H livestock shows will have a different look this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to the state’s direct health measures, only superintendents, parents and youth exhibitors will be allowed to attend.
Here is the schedule for the livestock shows. The dates are tentative as they may change due to registration numbers:
» 4-H horse show, July 18-19
» 4-H dog show, July 21
» 4-H poultry and rabbit show, July 23
» 4-H goat show, July 23
» 4-H sheep show, July 24
» 4-H cattle show, July 25
» 4-H hog show, July 26
The animals will be weighed by family in alphabetical order, and the scale will be disinfected after each turn. Face masks should be worn by all participants, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Superintendents and direct volunteers for the fair will have their temperature taken at the door, and superintendents either weighing or filling out paperwork will wear masks and disposable gloves
Affidavits are due Monday for those who plan to show livestock, with no exceptions. The forms can be picked up at the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson County extension office or printed out from the website extension.unl.edu/statewide/lincolnmcpherson.
Lincoln County Fair entries are due by 5 p.m. July 1. The entries are needed to give an accurate count of the individuals showing to ensure there is adequate space for social distancing.
The state’s guidance document will be followed for livestock shows. The guidelines can be found at nda.nebraska.gov/covid-19/livestockshows.pdf.
Individuals can also call the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson extension office at 308-532-2683 or email Randy Saner, randy.saner@unl.edu, or Kate Marshall, kate.marshall@unl.edu, for additional information.
