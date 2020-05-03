Nebraska COVID-19 cases, by the numbers
|Total number of positive cases
|Total number of people tested
|Deaths due to COVID-19
|5,659
|32,798
|78
Lincoln County COVID-19 cases, by the numbers
|Total number of positive cases
|Total number of people tested
|Deaths due to COVID-19
|33
|762
|2
The West Central District Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 from Lincoln County on Sunday.
The new cases are two females, one in in her 30s and the other in her 20s, a male under the age of 18, and a male in his 50s. All individuals are isolating at home.
“All of these cases are still under investigation to determine how the virus was contracted,” Shannon Vanderheiden of WCDHD said in a press release.
To date, WCDHD has tested 762 individuals in Lincoln County for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the press release. Of the tested 762, 33 have been positive.
Five cases are travel-related, six are community spread, 16 are due to close contact, and the remaining six are under investigation. Sixteen of these cases have recovered, 14 are self-isolating, one is in the hospital, and two people have died. All 33 cases are within Lincoln County.
