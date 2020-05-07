The fifth annual North Platte Giving Day set another record with $285,146 in 1,431 donations to local nonprofits, brushing aside limitations on in-person contacts due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Eric Seacrest, executive director of the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, announced the final totals Thursday evening. Last year’s Giving Day raised about $271,000.
“Especially in light of these challenging times, the support for local nonprofits here is amazing,” Seacrest said.
All 69 groups that registered for the Wednesday event received donations, with North Platte’s Prairie Arts Center leading the way with $43,420 in total donations.
The local COVID-19 Response Fund was a distant second with $18,115, followed by $17,615 given to the Great Plains Health Care Foundation.
Others in the top 10 were the Brady School Foundation Fund ($12,484), Community Connections ($12,380), KJLT/KJTF Radio ($11,940), the Salvation Army ($11,155), the North Platte Community Playhouse ($10,635), the Connection homeless shelter ($10,130) and the Overland Trails Council of Scouts BSA ($9,427).
Amounts raised for each participating nonprofit and the organizations that won prizes may be seen by clicking “Leaderboard” at northplattegivingday.org.
