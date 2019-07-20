NP Area Residents React With Awe to Event
Editor’s note: The following story by retired Telegraph “Reporter at Large” Sharron Hollen appeared on this newspaper’s front page on Monday, July 21, 1969, its first issue after Apollo 11 landed on the moon.
North Platte people, like people throughout the nation, have met man’s first footsteps upon the moon with an intermingling of awe and matter-of-fact acceptance.
Many term the moon landing a “tremendous accomplishment” in one sentence and the first footsteps on the moon “another step in progress” in the next sentence.
Byron Sellers Sr. of Wellfleet was pretty “far-out” in 1918 when he purchased one of Lincoln County’s first Model T Fords.
“That was progressive in those days,” Sellers said. “The moon landing is another step in progress.”
There was little thought of airplanes when Sellers and his wife were married in 1916 and drove away with their horse and buggy.
“To see such an advancement in a lifetime is overwhelming,” Sellers said.
Sellers has lived through the steps of progress that laid the groundwork for a moon landing. His great-grandson accepts space flight as a way of life.
“Someday I’ll fly to the moon,” three-year-old J. Yeske says matter-of-factly. Young Yeske is the son of Lt. Cmdr. and Mrs. Lanny (Jacque) Yeske of Carmel, Calif.
He and his mother are visiting with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ray (Beulah) Winkler, 1021 East Fourth, while Lt. Cmdr. Yeske is at sea in a nuclear submarine.
C.J. Kubicek, an American and World History instructor for 42 years, feels man’s first landing upon the moon will stand not only among the great moments in science but in history.
“In the years to come it will change the appearance of the history books,” Kubicek said. “But just as in Columbus’ voyage, the results and the final achievements can only be fully evaluated with the passing of time. This landing is only a step.”
For many adults, the moon landing is a Buck Rogers or Jules Verne science fiction epic come to life.
For many first-graders — men were flying in space at the time they were born — rocket ships and moon landings are “neat” but pose all fact and no fiction recollections.
John Clinch, a pilot and operator of a flying service, thinks the flight itself is tremendous and would like to be with the men who are making it.
Clinch, who began flying in 1928 when pilots were thought to be an “oddball bunch,” is awed with the powerful mechanics and man’s flight to the moon and certain that man has only begun to touch upon almost unimagined future flights.
“The weight that was carried off the earth was fantastic,” Clinch said in comparing rocket flights to his beginning days of flying in an open-cockpit biplane.
“There are billions of objects in the universe, so there are lots of places to go. Someday in the not too distant future, man will develop the speed to get there,” Clinch said.
Speed was also awesome to Mrs. Ed (Mary) Portz, only in a different manner.
“It took America’s pioneers weeks to travel from St. Louis to California,” Mrs. Portz said. “When I look at the miles to the moon and see the distance eaten away in four days, I am overwhelmed.”
Dennis Turner, 14, has closely followed the space flights and sees the moon landing as a door opening and a point of concern.
“Let’s face it,” Dennis said. “Any pioneering field has tremendous risks. Maybe it’s too bad that all astronauts can’t be men without families.”
But with the concern, there is also a lighthearted feeling. One young lady who has been active in promoting 4-H anti-litter programs commented hopefully that at least the astronauts won’t be met with a skelter of beer cans.
“If they are,” she said, “it’s going to be an even bigger story than the landing.”
Mike Downing, a college senior, thinks the moon landing is great and would like to be part of one of the many teams that work to make it possible.
Dr. Hughes B. Morris, a Methodist minister, looks upon the moon landing as “a marvelous indication of man’s ability to discover and cooperate with the basic laws of God.
“It shows what man can do if he will open his mind without prejudice and — borrowing a quote from St. Augustine — think God’s thoughts after Him,” Dr. Morris said.