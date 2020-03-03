Rick Wehrle was on a mission at Mr. Movies on Monday afternoon to find a copy of “Death Race 2000.”
“The original — the David Carradine one,” Wehrle said, “but somebody bought it. Imagine that.
“That was the ultimate. I don’t know why they try and remake movies like that one. It doesn’t make sense to me.”
Although his search for the 1975 science fiction movie about a transcontinental road race was unsuccessful, he landed “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” — another classic that is high on his list.
Wehrle and his wife, Judy, were among eight people who were combing the aisles to take advantage of a liquidation sale at Mr. Movies.
The lone traditional video store in North Platte, located at 601 S. Dewey St., plans to close by the end of the month.
Ben Byrns, who has been the store manager since its opening about a decade ago, said the owners — who live in South Dakota — have decided to retire. He added the store itself was still strong in popularity, with thousands of rentals each week.
“It’s not like a Blockbuster situation here,” Byrns said in reference to the Texas-based rental company that has just one operational store in Bend, Oregon. “(The owners) were just ready to retire.”
The Mr. Movies store ended rentals a few weeks back when the pending closure was announced and turned to sales of its Blu-ray, DVD and video game inventory.
New releases are selling for $10 and older films for $5, while video games are going for $14 currently. Posters and other displays are also being sold, along with shelving.
“We’re looking at March 28 (for closing), but we might not make it that long the way (inventory) is selling. I would be kind of surprised if it does,” Byrns said. “There are people coming in here trying to finish their Disney collections or Marvel ones.
“I had one guy come in and buy 105 of the old movies in one shot. He walked up and down and got about five or 10 from each row.”
“Joker,” for which Joaquin Phoenix won the best-actor Oscar last month, was the first newer release to sell out at Mr. Movies, followed by “Zombieland: Double Tap.”
Byrns said the North Platte location could be the farthest south store under the Mr. Movies franchise umbrella. Most of the remaining stores are in the upper Midwest.
He said the store still had some loyal customers even in an age in which many people are streaming movies over Netflix, Amazon Prime and other services.
He said some people don’t have access to a computer and some just “don’t like doing online things. They are almost anti-technology when it comes to streaming and all that.”
“I heard from a lot of people who hate the internet or don’t like Redbox,” Byrns said. “That’s why they came here.”
The Wehrles’ movie collection includes Blu-ray and DVD selections and even VHS tapes. As movie buffs, they also take advantage of streaming services.
Yet Rick included himself in the list of loyal Mr. Movies customers.
“It is sad,” he said of the pending closure. “This is one of the best stores in town. What can I say?”
