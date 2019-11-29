A fresh start: Woman gives back to The Connection homeless shelter after it gave her support

Ashley Magana-Hulshizer arrived in North Platte on Tax Day in 2018, as she stepped off a bus on the edge of the city after having served an 18-month prison term in York for shoplifting.
She had no family in town, no housing of her own, no outlook for employment and no certainty of what the future held for her. But she took solace in one thing that April afternoon.
“I just remember it was a beautiful day,” she said. “It was a little chilly and the wind was blowing, but the sun was shining.”
Magana-Hulshizer reflected Wednesday on her arrival in North Platte and how far she has come in just over 19 months. She has maintained a job at Burger King for the past 16 months and she will have her 2003 Honda Odyssey paid off next month.
The 33-year-old also moved into an apartment complex in North Platte last week after having resided at The Connection homeless shelter since the day she set foot in the city.
“I had three goals when I got here — get a job, a car and a place to live,” Magana-Hulshizer said. “I don’t know what my next set of goals are yet. I just got to the three and I want to make sure I maintain them before I set any more.
“I don’t want to overload myself. I want to sit here and be proud of what I have accomplished and not take it for granted. My mom told me that she was proud of me the other day and that felt so awesome. I haven’t heard that a lot from my mom, but when she says it means a lot.”
To understand how far Magana-Hulshizer has come, it is important to take a step back to where she started from.
Magana-Hulshizer was born in Los Angeles and moved to Kearney when she was 5 years old.
She racked up a notable criminal record over the past decade, which she attributes to some negative situations in her life and what she called an addiction to shoplifting at the time.
It resulted in her being incarcerated three times — the latest at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women — and left her knowing she was on a dangerous path.
“Another slip-up and I’m looking at (a sentence of) 10 years as a habitual (criminal),” Magana-Hulshizer said. “I don’t blame anyone else or that they were an influence on what I did. I made my own decisions.
“I became tired of that life. I wanted to do something better, to become a better person. I know what I did (in the past) was not right, but I experienced it. I learned a lot from it and grew from it. It is probably the reason that made me the person that I am today.”
The improvements also include her health. She weighed around 400 pounds when she came to North Platte and had dangerous blood-sugar levels in regard to her diabetes. Since then, Magana-Hulshizer has lost around 150 pounds and her numbers are back down to acceptable levels.
“I look in the mirror every day and tell myself that I am strong and beautiful,” Magana-Hulshizer said. “No matter what happens in a day I try and look into the positive, even if it was someone who said, ‘Hi,’ and made your heart smile. You might get sad, mad or frustrated at times and know that you can be rained on (in life). Those storms are going to happen, but you know eventually the sun is going to shine again.”
Magana-Hulshizer credits The Connection in that journey for the support she has received over the past 18 months — whether rides to work or assistance with her recovery from gallbladder surgery. She said the staff has provided someone to just talk to as well or even a shoulder to cry on when her grandmother died this past summer.
It is a reason why Magana-Hulshizer continues to be a presence in the building now. She comes in almost daily to help in the laundry room, work at the thrift store or assist in straightening up the food pantry as she did Wednesday afternoon.
“This place is amazing. When I came to it I was down and out and had no one and nothing,” Magana-Hulshizer said. “When I moved here, I had a home, food and support.
“When I think how far I have come, I know it wouldn’t have been possible without this place. For me, being able to give back and help out where I can feels good and rewarding.”
Ashley Lewis, director of The Connection, said Magana-Hulshizer has grown up since she arrived in North Platte.
“She has really come a long way,” Lewis said. “She has talked a lot about how she never really had been able to maintain as a contributing member of society before with the choices she made prior to coming here.
“One of the big things here is that we build relationships with our clients ... and I am very open with them that I will support their decisions, whatever they are, but we are here for a reason. If that is not what they want, then they need to move on. If it is something that they want, then they need to take advantage of it. (Ashley) really took advantage of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.