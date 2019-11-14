Makenna Blanton and some of her classmates spent a good portion of Wednesday afternoon working toward bringing holiday cheer to U.S. military troops who are deployed overseas.
The Madison Middle School sixth-grader and other students of the school’s impact and assets teams wrote Christmas cards and put together care packages at the North Platte Senior Center that will to go to military members across the globe. The project was in support of Operation Christmas Card, a local group started on Facebook by Char Merrill-Swalberg.
There was a list of 200 names of U.S. troops for the middle school students to work from on Wednesday for Christmas cards. The group had the goal of completing as close to that number as possible in the afternoon.
Blanton had done a handful of cards by about 90 minutes into the two and half hour work period. Her message to the troops was a simple one — a thank you for their service — but she also added a fact about herself. She wrote about the self-described ‘weird’ names that she came up with for her pets.
“I just wanted to make someone’s day,” Blanton said of her involvement, “just help them feel better with what they are going through and that someone is thinking about them.”
The group also put together about 27 care packages for the troops, filled with donated toiletries, necessities and other items. The students donations are going toward Merrill-Swalberg’s goal of having 500 care packages sent out this year, after sending 177 packages a year ago.
Merrill-Swalberg said that if the group gets close to the 500 package goal, she has a Omaha-based business that is willing to be a corporate sponsor next year.
The goal is to have the packages shipped out by Thanksgiving and Merrill-Swalberg said Operation Christmas Card is still seeking donations and contributions, including financial support. Packages cost $18.45, and right now the group is about $6,000 short of reaching its postage goal.
This is the third year that the middle school impact and assets teams has been involved in the Operation Christmas Card event. The impact and assets teams are part of the Community Connections program. This year students from the North Platte High School Key Club worked with the middle school students on the project as well.
Both the impact and assets teams engage in a number of community service events during the year. The impact team also meets on Wednesday during the school year for weekly life-skills lessons, and also meets once a month with the residents of Linden Estates, an assisted-living facility.
The assets team members meet during lunch on Tuesdays where they learn about building positive strengths and support in their lives.
Angela Hipp, the mentor coordinator for Community Connections, said Wednesday’s projects was just a continuation of what both groups of students have learned and participated in this year.
Hipp said that Operation Christmas Card is one of the first major projects of the year for the both groups.
“It’s just another way to remind them that they can make a difference,” Hipp said.
