A hot time at the airport

The flames burst from the body of a simulator designed for live-fire training by 139Fire for firefighters on Friday.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires firefighters to have live-fire training once a year and this is the second year the simulator has been to the North Platte Regional Airport.
“Normally we have to go out to get the training,” said Airport Fire Chief Jim Lee. “We’ve been to Salt Lake City, we’ve been to Bozeman, Montana, and we’ve gone to Kentucky.”
Lee said the cost is high and for a comparable cost, they were able to get the simulator to North Platte.
“The best part is we’ve been getting grant money for it,” Lee said. “We’re able to get our live fire burns, plus we’re working with all the area departments so they get live fire experience.”
Another benefit, Lee said, is the area departments become familiar with North Platte’s equipment.
“If we have a big fire, we’re going to need their help,” Lee said. “They get familiar with our setup, they learn the airport and they know our capabilities.”
Not only has the training been going on since Tuesday, this morning the airport is working with several area entities for another FAA required training.
“This year is a little different because every three years we’re required to do a mass casualty drill,” Lee said. “We’re involving everybody including the hospital, the police, the sheriff, the State Patrol, North Platte Fire Department and Maxwell’s fire department is going to be helping us for that drill today (Saturday).”
Priority Medical is going to be helping and a company is coming from Arnold as well.
“Great Plains Health is using this as their main drill for the year as well,” Lee said.
139Fire and Kirila Fire are the two companies that provide the simulator and training personnel.
Brian Sparks with 139Fire out of Ohio operates the simulator, which uses liquid propane for the fires that he controls from a main switch panel.
“We have an engine fire, a wheel fire, on the other side is a fuselage — that’s like a broken-off wing,” Sparks said. “Inside there’s three different fires — cockpit for the cabin, passenger area and then a cargo area.”
The training, Sparks said, is to help the firefighters learn what to expect when they go inside.
“An airplane is way different than any other structure,” Sparks said. “There are so many void spaces in an airplane, a fire can pop up anywhere.”
The mass casualty drill will begin at 9 a.m. this morning and the North Platte Police Department issued a statement concerning the drill:
“For those that will be out and about on Saturday, you may see large amounts of first responders heading in the general direction of Lee Bird Field. They are going to be staging in the area, along Highway 30, so you may see them parked nearby as well. They are going to stage a drill simulating a plane crash with numerous injuries to passengers. To those avid scanner listeners, they may hear plentiful radio traffic between those first responders, dispatch, and personnel at the airport. Do not be alarmed, this is important training for our local first responders.
“Please yield to them and their vehicles and stay away from the area in order to prevent traffic build ups and accidents.”