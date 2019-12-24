EUSTIS — From the moment you pull into the driveway, the man in the bright red suit smiles a greeting. But that’s only the beginning.
Once you enter Nancy Laier’s home, one finds Santa Claus in many sizes and presentations. In fact, more than 9,000 of them are part of her collection that started with just one many years ago. She is known as “The Santa Lady.”
“Back in 1962 or ’63, or it might have been 1965, we had the first Pizza Hut come to North Platte,” Laier said. “They had a drawing for a Santa doll and I knew I wouldn’t win, so I put my son’s name in. He was only a couple of months old. He won the Santa and that got me started on the Santa collection.”
Since then, Laier has filled both floors and every room in her home, including the bathrooms, with various forms of Santa. Many are life-size, while others are miniature.
A lot of them are animated and produce various sounds.
“I don’t let them run all the time because I use lots of batteries,” Laier said with a laugh. One shelf has several musical Santas and “I’m trying to get them all to play the same song at the same time, but they don’t do that.”
Laier has Santas from many countries, including the country of her ancestors.
“I’ve been in Germany five times,” Laier said as she described some she picked up on her visits. “When people come here to visit, they sometimes bring me Santas from there as well.”
She said a lot of her collection she found when others threw them away. One she found in a dumpster when she saw the head sticking up.
“I asked why they threw it away and they said it didn’t work anymore,” Laier said. She put it back together, and although the arms no longer work, other actions still do.
“I found one at Hobby Lobby,” Laier said. “They were just going to throw it out because it was in broken pieces. So I offered to pay $2 for it and the manager found all the pieces and I put it back together.”
Laier offers tours of her home.
“I just ask that people call first to make sure I’m home, because when I’m not home, I’m not,” Laier said with a laugh.
Her phone number is 308-486-4451 and her email is nlaier@nebnet.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.