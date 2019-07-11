A ‘long-standing’ musical tradition

Playing sports has a shorter lifespan but music lasts forever, and the North Platte Municipal Band offers that opportunity for many local musicians, director Lori Evans says.
Each summer, musicians from the community gather once a week for rehearsals and perform eight concerts. This Friday will be the fifth concert of the 2019 summer season. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Cody Park Pavilion.
The group has been in existence since the late 1800s
“The band is a long-standing tradition in North Platte,” Evans said. “The band is open to any musicians who want to play, whether they played in high school or college or whatever.”
The musicians range in age from 13 to 83.
“It’s really fun and it’s a great opportunity for musicians of all ages to get together and make music,” Evans said. “I think it’s great for the kids because they get to play with all these people who have been playing for years.”
Evans said it is great for the older musicians to play with the younger kids as well.
“We do some newer music as well as the older traditional marches and stuff,” Evans said. “The kids are learning the older music and the older folks are learning some newer music.”
Evans was a high school band director for 32 years, and said kids always have had other interests. Music sometimes gets pushed to the back burner.
“One of the things I would tell them is that music is something you can always do,” Evans said. “When the kids come to the Municipal Band, they get to see that ‘oh yeah, I can do this for my whole life.’”
Joining the band does not require an audition. Evans said all that’s needed is for the person to bring their instrument to the Tuesday rehearsal at 7 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church, 305 W. Fifth St.
“We have more than 50 members,” Evans said. “Being a summer band, people are always on vacation or they have other activities, so we usually have around 35-40 musicians at each concert.”
Evans said there is no set theme for this concert.
“We always do at least three marches,” Evans said. “We’ve got two John Philip Sousa marches and one Henry Fillmore march.”
The band also performs a piece that would be done at a contest or festival.
“We always try to do at least one piece that’s just for the kids to entertain them,” Evans said. “This year we’re doing one pep band song at each concert because they’re fun to play, the audience loves them and they’re really designed to be played outdoors.”
Patrons are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and lots of bug spray.