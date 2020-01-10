‘A long ways to go’ for United Way goal

The Mid-Plains United Way campaign has raised less than 50% of its goal and Executive Director Alisha Forbes hopes to stimulate the momentum needed to push it forward.
The goal is $232,000, and to date, the amount raised is $107,655.36, Forbes said. United Way has 15 partner agencies and covers 16 counties.
Forbes said she has contacted 450 area businesses, up from 150 in previous years, and only 161 of them have responded.
“The campaign is moving very slowly this year,” Forbes said. “We still have a long ways to go.”
United Way representatives have contacted businesses and issued fundraising packets.
“If businesses have their packets ready, just call us up and we’ll come and pick it up,” Forbes said. “It doesn’t matter what time of day it is, I’ll make it work.”
Forbes wants to dispel misunderstandings about United Way funds that may have played a part in the lagging donations.
“All funds raised local, stay local,” Forbes said. “We pay 1% to the national organization and that helps us with access to resources, but the other 99% stays here.”
The funds are raised and distributed to the partner agencies to supplement those organizations’ own fundraising efforts.
“Another thing I felt is really important as I’ve been going out and meeting with people, there’s this misconception that because we’re a part of United Way that we have access to all of this funding,” Forbes said. “We don’t.”
She said the only funds the local organization has access to are the funds raised locally.
Another misconception, Forbes said, is who can receive funding directly from United Way.
“We cannot give funding to individuals,” Forbes said. “I’ve had a lot of individuals call in to us asking specifically for help from United Way. Legally we cannot give them money.”
Individuals who request funds are referred to the proper agency.
“All our partner agencies work together as a team with sharing resources and promoting each other,” Forbes said. “That’s a big benefit as well.”
She said partner agencies are grateful for the funding they receive.
“I’ve had a number of organizations, such as RDAP (Rape and Domestic Abuse Program), say to us, ‘You know, if it weren’t for the funding that United Way gave to us when we were first starting to take off, we wouldn’t be where we are today,’” Forbes said. “We help jump-start nonprofits in a lot of ways.”
Forbes said United Way also helps provide legitimacy to nonprofits.
“Guardians of the Children said that when they first started out here, it was kind of hard for them to get their information in front of the public,” Forbes said. “But because we go through such an extensive application process and follow-up, making sure money is going where it’s supposed to go, it makes it so community members and donors can trust where their donation dollars are going and invest in those organizations.”
Donors can also designate their funds to go to a particular partner agency.
Nonprofits that would like to be considered as partners with United Way must apply.
“We have opened applications for funding for the 2020-21 year and those applications need to be back by Feb. 13,” Forbes said.
Organizations that would like an application can call or email the local United Way at 308-532-8870 or npunitedway172@gmail.com.
To qualify for funding, an organization needs to be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
“Qualifying organizations must have a program that focuses on income, education or health and be willing to participate in the United Way quarterly meetings and the fundraising campaign,” Forbes said.
Forbes is hopeful the funds needed to reach the campaign goal will come in soon.
“I want to emphasize that no donation is too small,” Forbes said. “If I were to issue a challenge: Just donate something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.