A parade of fun

HERSHEY — Most of the folks gathering for the Hershey Fall Festival Parade on Saturday morning live in the Nebraska town or lived there at one time.
The annual event traditionally brings people from across the state whose roots are in Hershey. Gary Bassett now lives in North Platte, but he returns to his hometown each year.
“I grew up in Hershey and graduated in 1972 from high school here,” Bassett said.
Bassett brought his 1962 Chevrolet Impala to the event to display alongside the other classic cars.
Q: What do you enjoy most about the town?
A: I like the people. It’s just a good little community.
Q: What’s your favorite part of the festival?
A: I don’t know if they still do it, but the greased pigs and the greased pole when I was growing up. All the guys like me, we’d get all the grease off the pole and the smarter ones would wait until all the grease was gone before they would climb and get the $20. Then we’d chase greased pigs all over.
Q: What do you think makes Fall Festival special to this community?
A: It brings people in and they get together.
Kim Odean of Hershey has lived in the town for 60-plus years.
Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Hershey.
A: It’s a really tight-knit community.
Q: What’s your favorite part of the festival?
A: It changes over the years, but now my favorite part is the parade and there’s good food. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the park for the kids.
Q: What are some of the traditions that go on during Fall Festival?
A: It used to be kind of a harvest days deal when they had it a little later in years past. It was just a time to celebrate like any other little town and get everybody together. There’s people that come from out of town all over to be with friends and family.
Q: Do you remember when they had the greased pole competition?
A: Yes, I won it one time. The trick of it was to wait until everybody wiped off the grease.
Aubra Humphrey grew up in Hershey but now lives in Sutherland.
“I was a farm girl and we went to O’Fallon’s until they consolidated and I started 7th grade in Hershey,” Humphrey said. “I graduated in 1963 — I don’t know if I should tell that.”
Q: What do you enjoy most about the town of Hershey?
A: The people — the people are really friendly. They’ve always been really nice here. We go to Butch’s every once in a while, the truck stop, so we come to Hershey quite a bit.
She said the Hershey folks haven’t disowned her since she moved to Sutherland.
“I remind everybody in Sutherland every once in while that I come from Hershey,” Humphrey said with a laugh.
Q: What do you like most about the festival?
A: I love the parade. It’s such a nice parade and I like to look at the crafts at the Legion and we always enjoy going over to the Methodist Church for pie and ice cream.
Angela Frame married into a Hershey family in 2005.
Q: What do you enjoy most about Hershey?
A: The (feeling of) community. Everybody rallies behind everybody, supporting the school and supporting local business.
Q: What is your favorite part about the festival?
A: Probably the parade. It’s the first time my daughter is in it so we’re pretty excited for her to be part of it with the Sparklers.
Marci Frame, Angela’s sister-in-law, grew up in Hershey.
Q: What do you enjoy the most about Hershey.
A: Our community is so great and the size. There’s something for everybody here. Everybody just contributes to this and it’s just fun. The kids have a great time. At the park there is a watermelon feed, activities for the kids.
Q: What is your favorite part about the festival?
A: I would have to say it’s the parade. It’s a nice length and we have a lot of beautiful floats in there. It’s nice and safe for the kids and it’s not overwhelming.
Jason Blomstedt graduated from Hershey High School in 1996 and is currently a family practice physician in McCook.
Q: What did you enjoy most about growing up in Hershey?
A: Just the small town, everybody knew everybody and had a lot of good friends. We went and hunted a lot and sports, basketball, football and track.
Q: Favorite part about Fall Festival?
A: The best part is just going to the park and talking with people I grew up with, hung out with, old classmates.